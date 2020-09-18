EQUITIES
TAIEX tails falling US tech
The TAIEX yesterday moved sharply lower, more than 100 points, as investors took cues from losses suffered by tech stocks on the US markets to cut their holdings in electronics shares, while non-tech stocks came under pressure throughout the session. The selling reflected caution as the main board moved closer to the critical level of 13,000 points, where high technical hurdles prompted investors to pocket recent gains amid fear of further volatility, dealers said. By the end of the session, the TAIEX had fallen 104.02 points, or 0.8 percent, to 12,872.74 on turnover of NT$186.806 billion (US$6.37 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$9.87 billion shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
TECHNOLOGY
Stadium gets E Ink displays
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and electronic shelf labels, yesterday said that it collaborated with Rakuten Kobo Inc and e-reader maker Netronix Inc (振曜科技) to add e-paper display applications to the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium. Hallways leading to seating areas have two 32-inch e-paper displays, in the shape of oversized e-readers, that show information about the playing teams, the company said.
ELECTRIC SCOOTERS
Sales goal for 2024 urged
Smart Mobility Association Taiwan (台灣智慧移動產業協會) members, including Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), yesterday urged the government to set a sales goal of 1 million electric scooters by 2024. It would keep the government on track to reach its target of having electric scooter sales make up 35 percent of new scooter sales by 2030, the association said, adding that electric scooter sales have so far totaled 400,000 units.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Coland to delist from bourse
Coland Holdings Ltd (康聯控股), which develops and distributes pharmaceuticals, is to suspend trading of its shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange from Oct. 22, when a merger would make the company a wholly owned subsidiary of Oceanic World Sub Corp, the exchange said yesterday. Coland said that it would delist its shares on the bourse from Oct. 30. In July, China-based Coland decided to go private and reconfigure its operational structure, after the firm’s business in China fared worse than expected.
ELECTRONICS
FIT Hon Teng spurs start-ups
FIT Hon Teng Ltd (鴻騰), a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) subsidiary, on Tuesday announced the creation of a US$74 million venture fund in China. The goal of the fund is to engage in new investments and promote new technology development, an announcement posted on the company’s Web site said. China-based Shenzhen Capital Group Co (深圳市創新投資集團) would provide 40 percent of the backing needed for the venture fund.
FOOD DELIVERY
Foodpanda enters Japan
Delivery Hero SE’s Foodpanda yesterday launched operations in Japan, expanding its Asian footprint into the world’s No. 3 economy. The first phase of the company’s launch would introduce meal delivery services in six cities, including Kobe, Yokohama and Nagoya, Foodpanda’s Asia Pacific CEO Jakob Angele told Bloomberg TV. The firm would initially invest 20 million euros (US$23.5 million) in the effort, he said. Japan’s food delivery market is at a nascent stage compared with more mature markets like Taiwan and Hong Kong, Angele said.
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to
Continental AG, which makes control units for Daimler AG cars, cannot pursue antitrust claims against a group of patent owners, including Qualcomm Inc, which are seeking royalties on telecommunications technology, a federal judge in Texas ruled. Avanci LLC, a licensing pool formed by Qualcomm, Nokia Oyj, Sharp Corp and other owners of patents on technology standards, is not breaching antitrust laws when it negotiates license agreements with automakers rather than the component makers, Barbara Lynn, chief district judge for the Northern District of Texas, said in dismissing the suit in a decision posted on Friday. The licensing group charges US$15 per vehicle
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into