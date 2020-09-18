Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

TAIEX tails falling US tech

The TAIEX yesterday moved sharply lower, more than 100 points, as investors took cues from losses suffered by tech stocks on the US markets to cut their holdings in electronics shares, while non-tech stocks came under pressure throughout the session. The selling reflected caution as the main board moved closer to the critical level of 13,000 points, where high technical hurdles prompted investors to pocket recent gains amid fear of further volatility, dealers said. By the end of the session, the TAIEX had fallen 104.02 points, or 0.8 percent, to 12,872.74 on turnover of NT$186.806 billion (US$6.37 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$9.87 billion shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

TECHNOLOGY

Stadium gets E Ink displays

E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and electronic shelf labels, yesterday said that it collaborated with Rakuten Kobo Inc and e-reader maker Netronix Inc (振曜科技) to add e-paper display applications to the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium. Hallways leading to seating areas have two 32-inch e-paper displays, in the shape of oversized e-readers, that show information about the playing teams, the company said.

ELECTRIC SCOOTERS

Sales goal for 2024 urged

Smart Mobility Association Taiwan (台灣智慧移動產業協會) members, including Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), yesterday urged the government to set a sales goal of 1 million electric scooters by 2024. It would keep the government on track to reach its target of having electric scooter sales make up 35 percent of new scooter sales by 2030, the association said, adding that electric scooter sales have so far totaled 400,000 units.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Coland to delist from bourse

Coland Holdings Ltd (康聯控股), which develops and distributes pharmaceuticals, is to suspend trading of its shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange from Oct. 22, when a merger would make the company a wholly owned subsidiary of Oceanic World Sub Corp, the exchange said yesterday. Coland said that it would delist its shares on the bourse from Oct. 30. In July, China-based Coland decided to go private and reconfigure its operational structure, after the firm’s business in China fared worse than expected.

ELECTRONICS

FIT Hon Teng spurs start-ups

FIT Hon Teng Ltd (鴻騰), a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) subsidiary, on Tuesday announced the creation of a US$74 million venture fund in China. The goal of the fund is to engage in new investments and promote new technology development, an announcement posted on the company’s Web site said. China-based Shenzhen Capital Group Co (深圳市創新投資集團) would provide 40 percent of the backing needed for the venture fund.

FOOD DELIVERY

Foodpanda enters Japan

Delivery Hero SE’s Foodpanda yesterday launched operations in Japan, expanding its Asian footprint into the world’s No. 3 economy. The first phase of the company’s launch would introduce meal delivery services in six cities, including Kobe, Yokohama and Nagoya, Foodpanda’s Asia Pacific CEO Jakob Angele told Bloomberg TV. The firm would initially invest 20 million euros (US$23.5 million) in the effort, he said. Japan’s food delivery market is at a nascent stage compared with more mature markets like Taiwan and Hong Kong, Angele said.