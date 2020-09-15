Nvidia Corp’s US$40 billion agreement to acquire Arm Ltd from Softbank Group Corp is likely to meet strong opposition from Nvidia’s chip industry rivals, analysts have said, with murmurs of protest emerging in South Korea and China within hours of the deal’s announcement.
Arm has unparalleled reach as a supplier of designs and intellectual property to most of the global semiconductor industry, licensing its technology to customers such as Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, who increasingly compete with Nvidia.
Arm’s open approach of licensing its designs to all comers has turned the 160 billion chips sold based on its technology into a huge ecosystem of devices from smartphones to smart toasters.
Nvidia’s deal would put Arm under the control of a US-based combatant amid a battle between the US and China, which is rushing to develop a domestic semiconductor industry, while US officials seek to stem its rise.
Geoff Blaber, vice president of research for the Americas with CCS Insights, said that the deal “will rightly face huge opposition” from Arm’s customers.
“An acquisition by Nvidia would be detrimental to Arm and its ecosystem,” Blaber said. “Independence is critical to the ongoing success of Arm and once that is compromised, its value will start to erode.”
Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) and Arm chief executive Simon Segars told reporters in an interview that Nvidia would retain Arm’s UK headquarters — which exempt it from many US export control laws — and open licensing model.
Huang also said that Nvidia would expand the model by licensing some of Nvidia’s designs — including its graphical processing unit technology — through Arm’s network of silicon partners.
That move would in theory allow those companies to compete with Nvidia.
Nvidia “took great pains to emphasize that Arm will continue to act as a neutral supplier, and it must not interfere with any of Arm’s licensing efforts, even if some Arm customers compete with Nvidia,” the Linley Group principal analyst Linley Gwennap said.
However, the deal immediately provoked skepticism in the hours after it was announced.
“China is going to hate it,” one Chinese chip executive said, adding that US companies working with Arm to create server chips would likely have a harder time selling in China if Arm had a US parent company.
South Korean chip industry officials and experts said that Nvidia’s Arm purchase would intensify Nvidia’s competition with Samsung, Qualcomm and others in self-driving vehicles and other technologies, while raising concerns that Arm could hike licensing fees for competitors.
“Arm customers may try to find alternatives to Arm for the longer term,” a chip industry source in South Korea said.
MOVE INTO AUTO CHIPS
Park Jea-gun, head of the Korean Society of Semiconductor & Display Technology, said the move marks an attempt by Nvidia to make an even deeper foray into the automotive chip market, where self-driving vehicles are set to take off and where Samsung and Qualcomm are making big pushes.
“A formidable competitor will emerge in the automotive processor chip market,” Park said.
Blaber said Nvidia’s deal could also drive chip companies toward RISC-V, an open-source alternative technology that is supported by a non-profit foundation, but not controlled by any one entity.
A source at one US company using Arm designs said the move would likely accelerate an industry shift already under way from Arm designs to RISC-V.
“This will only intensify that,” the person familiar with the matter said.
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
5G DEMAND: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co benefited by receiving rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co, as Huawei stocks up on chip inventory Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said that revenue last month climbed to a record NT$122.88 billion (US$4.16 billion) thanks to robust demand for advanced chips used in 5G-related applications. Revenue last month increased 15.8 percent year-on-year from NT$106.12 billion and rose 16 percent month-on-month from NT$105.96 billion, TSMC added. The strong monthly revenue could pave the way for quarterly revenue to match the chipmaker’s expectation of a sequential increase of 7.9 to 10.8 percent for a total of US$11.2 billion to US$11.4 billion this quarter. TSMC, which counts Huawei Technologies Co (華為) as its second-biggest
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to