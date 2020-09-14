Another 13 companies are to join the government’s three incentive programs aimed at encouraging Taiwanese companies to invest at home, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said last week, after approving their applications to invest more than NT$11.6 billion (US$393.14 million).
Since their launch in January last year, 650 companies have joined the programs, pledging to invest about NT$1.109 trillion and creating 92,859 job opportunities, while another 52 companies are waiting for approval, the ministry said.
The latest investments are led by China Petrochemical Development Corp’s (CPDC, 中國石油化學) NT$3.8 billion project in Miaoli County and server chassis manufacturer Chenbro Micom Co’s (勤誠興業) NT$2.2 billion project in Chaiyi County.
To meet market demand with more product lineups and offer total solutions to clients, CPDC plans to establish a smart factory in Miaoli County’s Toufen Township (頭份), the ministry said.
The company plans to set up six production lines in phases, build automation systems and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the production of products that are used in aeronautical materials, bicycle frames, golf clubs, Tritan copolyesters, optical lenses and some key coating materials, the ministry said, adding that CPDC plans to recruit 147 local professionals for its project.
Chenbro Micom, which has manufacturing bases in the Chinese cities of Dongguan and Kunshan, plans to open a new plant in Chiayi Machouhou Industrial Park (嘉義馬稠後產業園區), creating up to 438 jobs, the ministry said.
At the request of its US clients, and due to the effects of the US-China trade dispute, the company’s new plant in Chiayi would introduce automated production lines for server chassis.
It also plans to develop new products through strategic alliances with makers of central processing units, hard discs, fans, RAID controllers and power supplies, the ministry said.
The company would continue to focus on white-box server markets in the US and China, while expanding in new markets in Australia, Europe, India and ASEAN, the ministry said.
Other investments that the ministry approved last week included those by Sunlite Electronics Co (大三得光電), Launch Technologies Co (明揚國際科技), Wintek Sealing Industrial Co (穩達密封工業), Shang Hao Biomedical Technology Co (上好生醫科技), Weco Sih Food Co (中港興食品), Chensu Plastics Co (謙塑工業), Tornos (Taichung) Machine Works Ltd (台灣托納斯科技), Sun Lung Gear Works Co (三隆齒輪) and LV International Co (元駿國際), it said.
