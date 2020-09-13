Nano-X Imaging Ltd, a start-up founded by Israeli investor Ran Poliakine, is joining forces with South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc to build a machine that could disrupt a century-old X-ray industry.
Valued at about US$2 billion after listing on the NASDAQ last month, Nano-X is seeking to transform a multibillion-dollar industry that has essentially relied on the same technology since Nobel Prize in Physics winner Wilhelm Roentgen discovered X-rays in the late 19th century.
Nano-X’s device uses semiconductors instead of metal filaments to generate X-rays.
The backing of SK Hynix, the world’s second-largest maker of memory chips, is a boost for an eight-year-old outfit that has not quite established its tech bona fides yet. It also reflects growing technology cooperation between Israel and South Korea, two nations that have helped shape the global economy by advancing innovations and taking big risks.
Nano-X stock has more than doubled in the weeks since its listing, even before it has revenue or regulatory approvals.
That speaks to market excitement about the company, but has fanned skepticism among people who have seen companies such as Theranos Inc fall apart when their visions were not fulfilled.
“I realize there are skeptics,” Poliakine said in an interview at the Seoul office of private equity backer The Yozma Group. “This is a promise, but it wouldn’t have been a promise if there were not a huge risk.”
At the heart of that promise is a donut-shaped scanner dubbed Nanox.ARC, which uses semiconductors to digitally calibrate the intensity of beams to capture layers of human organs instantly, without having to reach intense temperatures or rotate like a conventional computerized tomography (CT) scanner, according to the company.
Nano-X says that its devices not only generate less radiation, but are far cheaper to make because they do away with large cooling systems and other bulky components.
It says the devices would be given away if clients agree to a pay-per-scan plan.
If it really can reduce radiation, improve images and provide access for more patients, while saving money for doctors, the machine has the potential to be “very disruptive,” said David Smith, associate professor of clinical radiology at Louisiana State University’s Health Sciences Center and University Medical Center in New Orleans.
“If it fails in any of those things, it may not be disruptive, but it may fill a niche market,” Smith added.
With much of the world lacking access to diagnostic imaging, Nano-X says that it has deals to supply about 4,500 units in more than a dozen countries, and plans mass production with the help of iPhone manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (鴻海精密), known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團).
Its success heavily depends on securing regulatory approval from each nation where it operates, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which this year has been focused on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company has submitted applications for FDA approval, a process expected to take months. Poliakine said that he is “very confident” Nano-X would get such clearance.
Another hurdle is operational — the ability to sell and distribute Nano-X units across the world when the company still has only dozens of employees, said Poliakine, who called the expansion process “a big headache.”
Nano-X targets “neighborhood clinics” such as urgent-care centers found across the US, rather than the high-end CT-scan market, he said.
Those smaller facilities cater to patients with broken bones, internal bleeding or other illnesses requiring immediate care, but often cannot afford the kind of scanning devices that bigger hospitals have.
“They don’t have the equipment, money, and there’s not enough data or algorithms to sort out the noise from signals,” Poliakine said.
The clinics would consult with Nano-X radiologists via the cloud.
Images could even be scanned in ambulances or helicopters, but that would require high-speed wireless connections, which SK Telecom Co, South Korea’s biggest carrier, aims to support.
The Seoul-based firm has invested US$23 million in Nano-X and seeks to provide some of the artificial intelligence technology that would analyze medical images and reduce the chance of mis-diagnosis.
Applications could go beyond medicine, helping enable more thorough inspections in South Korea’s manufacturing industries, said Irene Kim, a spokeswoman for SK Telecom.
SK Telecom’s subsidiary, SK Hynix, is supporting Nano-X in enhancing the nano-technology behind the semiconductors.
Poliakine visited South Korea this month to explore a site for a joint chip fabrication plant.
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
ELECTRONICS Wiwynn shares slump Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal. ELECTRONICS Unimicron reports blaze Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at