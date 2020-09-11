Yum China Holdings Inc (百勝中國) recorded the worst stock debut in more than a year among billion-dollar listings in Hong Kong.
The operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in China yesterday closed 5.3 percent lower following its US$2.2 billion secondary offering.
No company selling at least US$1 billion of stock ahead of listing in the territory had fallen since Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co (申萬宏源) dropped 12 percent in April last year, Bloomberg data showed.
Photo: Bloomberg
Yum China is the first US-listed firm to slip on the first day since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) started the current run in November last year of having shares also trade in Hong Kong.
US market volatility and the outlook for US brands amid escalating tensions with China have cast a cloud over Yum China’s offering. Its US shares have retreated 7.8 percent this month to their lowest since early last month.
The tensions are not a big concern for Yum China, chief executive officer Joey Wat (屈翠容) told Bloomberg TV yesterday morning.
The losing commencement by Yum China contrasts with what has been a hot market for initial public offerings (IPOs) in Hong Kong.
IPOs this year raised a combined HK$147.7 billion (US$18.97 billion) through last month, 74 percent above year-earlier levels, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd data showed.
The pipeline remains strong for the remainder of the year, highlighted by Ant Group Co’s (螞蟻集團) plan to go public next month in Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Yum China’s new shares were 52 times subscribed by retail investors, a ratio that beat nearly two-thirds of this year’ s new offerings in the territory, Bloomberg data showed.
The company’s fundraising schedule clashed with an IPO by Nongfu Spring Co (農夫山泉), whose retail oversubscription rate topped 1,100.
This year’s offerings have been particularly popular with Hong Kong retail investors, as ample liquidity encouraged banks to lend and more technology firms list in the territory, spurred by restrictions imposed on some in the US.
Seven of the 10 best IPO debuts in Hong Kong over the past decade took place this year, based on deals that raised more than US$100 million, while one-third of Hong Kong’s 36 IPOs since June 1 saw first-day price declines, Bloomberg data showed.
“We feel this year is the right time to do it because the Hong Kong IPO market is doing incredibly well,” Wat said in an interview with Bloomberg. “Hong Kong investors know the business in China a lot better than investors in other places.”
Yum China continues to target opening 800 to 850 new stores this year, despite the effects of COVID-19, Wat said, adding that the company has been able to get better locations, especially in top-tier cities, as smaller peers have needed to leave the market.
The firm’s overall store count hit 10,000 in July.
“The outlook for China’s fast food sector is promising, as demand is strong and new players are still attracted to enter the market,” Wat said, adding that it might not be a bad thing for Yum China that consumer spending slows in the country as people with tighter budgets might opt to go to the likes of KFC.
China’s retail sales at restaurants and catering businesses in July fell 11 percent from a year earlier, lagging other consumer segments.
In reporting second-quarter results, Yum China reported a sputtering recovery from the pandemic, with sales improving in April and May, but weakening again in June.
Sales this quarter are expected to remain under pressure.
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
ELECTRONICS Wiwynn shares slump Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal. ELECTRONICS Unimicron reports blaze Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has for the seventh consecutive year ranked first in the foreign banks of CommonWealth Magazine’s Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Awards. Through investments in environmental, social and governance projects, HSBC strives to develop a diverse and inclusive corporate culture, the bank said. At an award ceremony on Friday, HSBC received recognition for its spirit of corporate citizenship as shown through its projects promoting the cultivation of local talent, community innovation and environment protection, it said. The bank also received strong evaluations for corporate commitment, social involvement and environmental sustainability, it said. HSBC has gone to great lengths to create