The Italian Competition Authority has launched an investigation into Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Dropbox Inc over their cloud storage services.
The competition and market authority on Monday said that it has opened a total of six investigations into Apple iCloud, Google Drive and Dropbox’s online storage service in response to complaints about unfair commercial practices and contraventions of the nation’s consumer rights directive.
In one case, it is also looking into “vexatious clauses” in a contract.
The regulator said that it is looking into whether the three companies either failed to, or did not adequately, indicate how users’ data would be collected and used for commercial purposes.
It is also examining whether Dropbox failed to provide clear and accessible information on how users could get out of contracts or pursue out of court dispute settlements.
Apple, Google and Dropbox did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Italian probe follows wider efforts by EU regulators to clarify the fine print tech companies use in their terms and conditions of service so consumers can better understand how their information is being used.
Facebook Inc last year updated its terms of service to clarify how it makes money from user data in response to pressure from European regulators.
GOOGLE DROPS DUBLIN
Google has walked away from a plan to rent space in Dublin for as many 2,000 workers, shelving one of the city’s biggest real-estate deals in recent years.
Google had been in talks to rent about 18,766m2 of space at the Sorting Office, close to the Irish capital’s south quays, adding to its array of sites in the city.
“After much deliberation, Google has decided not to proceed,” a company spokeswoman said in an e-mail response to questions from Bloomberg.
The company did not say why it chose not to go ahead with the deal.
A spokesman for the developer, Marlet, could not immediately comment.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do