The consumer price index (CPI) last month declined 0.33 percent from a year earlier, dragged by lower transportation and recreation costs attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
It was the seventh straight month that consumer prices had declined, but the retreat has been tapering off as shopping, dining and domestic tourism pick up, the statistics agency said.
“The inflationary gauge might return to the positive zone if international oil prices stabilize, as the virus outbreak’s effects on consumer activity have wound down,” DGBAS Senior Executive Officer Chiou Shwu-chwen (邱淑純) told a media briefing.
Photo: CNA
The trend shows that there is no need to worry about deflation, given that the pace of contraction is slowing, Chiou said.
The revised CPI dropped 0.52 percent in July, 0.77 percent in June and 1.21 percent in May.
The index after seasonal adjustments last month picked up by a mild 0.18 percent, the agency’s report showed.
Transportation and communication costs again registered the biggest decline at 3.74 percent due mainly to a 15.03 percent fall in fuel prices and a 3.5 percent drop in telecommunication fees, it said.
Education and entertainment costs softened 1.27 percent, as hotels and recreational facilities cut prices to attract customers, it said.
The prices of admission tickets to entertainment facilities dropped 18.4 percent annually, the steepest decline in 17 years, while hotel rooms were on average 10.4 percent cheaper, Chiou said.
Airfares shrank 2.23 percent, while group tour charges fell a fractional 0.6 percent, indicating that the tourism sector is returning to normal, Chiou said.
Food costs increased 0.17 percent, as the cost of meat and dining out rose slightly, the agency said.
Prices for clothing gained 1.65 percent and miscellaneous items picked up 1.36 percent on the back of stronger demand for gold and jewelry, it said.
Bullion is in great demand due to robust global investment, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday after bullion exports surged fourfold last month.
Core CPI, a more reliable tracker of consumer prices because it excludes volatile items, rose 0.31 percent, it said.
The wholesale price index (WPI), a measure of production costs, dropped 9.09 percent, easing from a revised 9.18 percent tumble a month earlier, the DGBAS said.
For the first eight months of the year, the CPI edged down 0.27 percent, while the WPI fell 8.43 percent, the agency said.
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do