China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) yesterday began a nationwide sales promotion with its deepest-ever discount on all real-estate properties, part of the developer’s effort to boost sales and meet its target of cutting debt by half.
The promotion on residential real estate comes with a 30 percent price cut, according to a statement from the property developer.
That is the heaviest base discount Evergrande has ever offered since it began a signature promotion twice a year in 2011, according to Bloomberg calculations based on previous marketing material.
The sales campaign is to last until Oct. 8, which marks the end of China’s weeklong national holiday. While Evergrande routinely offers discounts during holidays when Chinese tend to shop for apartments, the promotion has also come earlier this year.
Last week, Evergrande vowed to increase sales as part of its efforts to meet an aggressive deleveraging target — cutting borrowings by about 150 billion yuan (US$22 billion) each year from this year to 2022, or about half its current debt load.
So far it has fallen short of the pledge. Total debt rose 4 percent to 835 billion yuan as of June 30, compared with 800 billion yuan at the end of last year, according to its most recent earnings report.
Hui Ka Yan (許家印), chairman of the builder and electric-vehicle developer, announced a monthly sales target of at least 100 billion yuan for this month and next month during an internal meeting at 10pm on Sunday to mobilize staff.
He described the monthly goal, which would be the biggest-ever among Chinese developers, as a “military order,” according to the company’s statement.
The move also came after China’s housing watchdog and the central bank created draft rules to monitor developers’ capital last month. The proposal might lead to a tightening of overall financing, S&P Global Ratings said.
“I would call it neutral or slightly positive, depending on the outcome,” Loomis Sayles Investments Asia Pte Ltd senior credit analyst Feng Zhi Wei (馮之瑋) said. “Evergrande needs high asset turnover and needs to act in advance since China is tightening policies again.”
However, some market watchers are skeptical whether the price cuts would be as deep as described. Local authorities in China usually control housing price through so-called “pre-sales permits,” and might have a say in the final offering price.
“Evergrande likes to use discount marketing strategy,” said Tan Songheng, head of fixed income at Bank of Sanxiang Co (三湘銀行) in Hunan Province. “Maybe it can first pull up the prices, and then give a 30 percent discount. Time will test the authenticity of this announcement.”
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) has canceled orders with Boeing Co for seven 787-10 Dreamliner passenger jets, replacing them with orders for three 777F cargo aircraft and four smaller 787-9 jets, as the airline looks to grow its cargo business and optimize its network. “We are happy to have reached an agreement with Boeing about the order adjustment and expect it to help optimize our network,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times yesterday. The airline signed the new agreement with Boeing on Monday, the official added. EVA has received three of 18 787-10 jets that it purchased in 2015. The 18 jets were