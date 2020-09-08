Exports last month surged 8.3 percent year-on-year to a record US$31.17 billion, driven by seasonal demand for electronics and frontloading by China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) ahead of sales bans, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.
The ministry painted the data as “surprisingly strong” and said it expects outbound shipments to expand by another 1.5 to 4.5 percent this month due to more working days and continued demand for electronic components.
“The [latest] trade data suggest that exports have stabilized, thanks to 5G deployment and distance businesses, as countries opened up their economy,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
It is the first time exports surpassed US$30 billion, with electronic parts accounting for 40 percent at US$12.48 billion, up 19.1 percent from a year earlier, Tsai said.
Taiwan is a key global supplier of chips and other components used in smartphones, laptops, TVs and other consumer electronic gadgets.
Shipments to China soared 22.9 percent to US$14.46 billion, while those to the US jumped 13.8 percent to US$4.65 billion, both record numbers, Tsai said.
Meanwhile, declines in exports to Europe, Japan and ASEAN markets narrowed to single percentage points, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry’s monthly report said.
Frontloading by Huawei supplied the tailwind, Tsai said, putting the effect at between US$1.5 billion and US$2 billion.
The Chinese technology titan has aggressively built up inventory for its smartphones and 5G equipment because it would no longer be able to access US technology and equipment, directly or indirectly, from Tuesday next week.
Demand was strong for semiconductors, passive components, flat panels and wireless network devices, the ministry said.
Retreats in exports of non-tech products wound down except for mineral products, which plunged 56 percent from a year earlier as demand for travel by land, sea and air remained sluggish, Tsai said.
Oil prices tumbled 30.5 percent to US$45.2 a barrel last month, the ministry said.
Imports also gained momentum, with an 8.5 percent increase to US$24.71 billion, allowing Taiwan to register a trade surplus of US$6.47 billion, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier, it said.
Imports of capital equipment rose 19.3 percent as local semiconductor firms expand and upgrade their manufacturing facilities to stay competitive and meet customer needs, it said.
For the first eight months of the year, exports increased 1.5 percent to US$217.38 billion, while imports edged down 0.1 percent to US$184.2 billion, it said.
Trade data so far this quarter show a good chance of beating the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics’ forecast of a contraction, Tsai said.
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) has canceled orders with Boeing Co for seven 787-10 Dreamliner passenger jets, replacing them with orders for three 777F cargo aircraft and four smaller 787-9 jets, as the airline looks to grow its cargo business and optimize its network. “We are happy to have reached an agreement with Boeing about the order adjustment and expect it to help optimize our network,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times yesterday. The airline signed the new agreement with Boeing on Monday, the official added. EVA has received three of 18 787-10 jets that it purchased in 2015. The 18 jets were