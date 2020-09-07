Chugai Pharma Taiwan wins HR Asia 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Asia award for second time

The results of the 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Asia award have been officially announced. The award, presented by Asia’s most authoritative human resources industry publication, HR Asia, is given to the company with the most outstanding performance, selected through consultation with experts and academics in the HR field. Awards were given to companies chosen from Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, together with two additional countries this year, South Korea and Cambodia. As always, competition was fierce, and of the 162 companies participating and being assessed in Taiwan, only 45 were picked for awards, only 7 being pharmaceutical companies. Last year, Chugai Pharma Taiwan Ltd participated for the first time and caught the attention of judges, but this year shone more brightly still, receiving the top award for the second time.

Encouraging employee self-improvement Company and employees both receive positive feedback

In addition to company survey statistics and online auditing, the evaluation was conducted through an anonymous Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM) survey provided by HR Asia to employees of participating companies. The survey explored three main areas — Core: Collective Organisation for Real Engagement; Self: Heart, Mind & Soul; and Group: Think, Feel & Do — and in each of these areas Chugai Pharma Taiwan scored 15 percentage points higher than the average in its field. The company scored especially highly in the categories “Our organisation has policies to encourage employees to gain additional skills/certifications,” “Our organisation encourages active collaboration between functions/departments or encourages employees to rotate between functions/departments,” and “I constantly look for ways I can improve my contributions and my role at this organisation.” Clearly, the company’s encouragement of, and assistance to, its workers incentivize them to improve their performance, and over time this provides real benefit to the company’s image, performance, revenue and individual employee skills.

Chugai Pharma Taiwan staff celebrate their second consecutive Best Companies to Work For award, which they won in competition with 161 other companies. The award is organized by the authoritative Asian publication HR Asia. Photo provided by Chugai Pharma Taiwan

Investment retains talent, creates happy work environment

Chugai Pharma Taiwan has consistently promoted staff education, training and self-improvement, and the Human Resources Department arranges an annual internal training course together with product education, to encourage workers to learn and develop together, while employees requiring training courses outside of the company can also apply for subsidies for the cost of the course. The company also arranges annual health checks and extra activities, including staff trips and company outings such as cycle rides, beach clean-ups and tree-planting, exemplifying its corporate social responsibility. It was Chugai Pharma Taiwan’s investments in its staff, either tangible investment such as salary and remuneration or intangible investment in work environment, company vision and employee welfare, that has enabled the company to be recognized two years in a row, and to be able to retain its talent and stay true to its vision for the future. We wish the company and all its employees all the best going forward, and that they will continue to grow together.

(Advertorial)