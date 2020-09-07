The results of the 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Asia award have been officially announced. The award, presented by Asia’s most authoritative human resources industry publication, HR Asia, is given to the company with the most outstanding performance, selected through consultation with experts and academics in the HR field. Awards were given to companies chosen from Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, together with two additional countries this year, South Korea and Cambodia. As always, competition was fierce, and of the 162 companies participating and being assessed in Taiwan, only 45 were picked for awards, only 7 being pharmaceutical companies. Last year, Chugai Pharma Taiwan Ltd participated for the first time and caught the attention of judges, but this year shone more brightly still, receiving the top award for the second time.
Encouraging employee self-improvement Company and employees both receive positive feedback
In addition to company survey statistics and online auditing, the evaluation was conducted through an anonymous Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM) survey provided by HR Asia to employees of participating companies. The survey explored three main areas — Core: Collective Organisation for Real Engagement; Self: Heart, Mind & Soul; and Group: Think, Feel & Do — and in each of these areas Chugai Pharma Taiwan scored 15 percentage points higher than the average in its field. The company scored especially highly in the categories “Our organisation has policies to encourage employees to gain additional skills/certifications,” “Our organisation encourages active collaboration between functions/departments or encourages employees to rotate between functions/departments,” and “I constantly look for ways I can improve my contributions and my role at this organisation.” Clearly, the company’s encouragement of, and assistance to, its workers incentivize them to improve their performance, and over time this provides real benefit to the company’s image, performance, revenue and individual employee skills.
Photo provided by Chugai Pharma Taiwan
Investment retains talent, creates happy work environment
Chugai Pharma Taiwan has consistently promoted staff education, training and self-improvement, and the Human Resources Department arranges an annual internal training course together with product education, to encourage workers to learn and develop together, while employees requiring training courses outside of the company can also apply for subsidies for the cost of the course. The company also arranges annual health checks and extra activities, including staff trips and company outings such as cycle rides, beach clean-ups and tree-planting, exemplifying its corporate social responsibility. It was Chugai Pharma Taiwan’s investments in its staff, either tangible investment such as salary and remuneration or intangible investment in work environment, company vision and employee welfare, that has enabled the company to be recognized two years in a row, and to be able to retain its talent and stay true to its vision for the future. We wish the company and all its employees all the best going forward, and that they will continue to grow together.
(Advertorial)
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said that it plans to build a 12-inch fab in Miaoli County next year as strong demand for display drivers used in laptops and image sensors has boosted factory utilization to 100 percent. The new facility is part of the contract chipmaker’s NT$278 billion (US$9.42 billion) plan, announced about two years ago, to build two 12-inch fabs in the county’s Tongluo Industrial Park (銅鑼科學園區) with a combined capacity of 100,000 wafers a month. Powerchip makes CMOS image sensors, DRAM chips and driver ICs used in flat panels for mobile phones, and operates three 12-inch fabs