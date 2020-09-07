HSBC ranks first in foreign enterprise at magazine awards for seventh year

HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has for the seventh consecutive year ranked first in the foreign enterprise category of CommonWealth Magazine’s Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Awards.

Through investments in environmental, social and governance projects, HSBC strives to develop a diverse and inclusive corporate culture, the bank said.

At an award ceremony on Friday, HSBC received recognition for its spirit of corporate citizenship as shown through its projects promoting the cultivation of local talent, community innovation and environment protection, it said.

HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd executives give a thumbs up at an award ceremony held by CommonWealth Magazine in Taipei on Friday. Photo courtesy of HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd

The bank also received strong evaluations for corporate commitment, social involvement and environmental sustainability, it said.

HSBC has gone to great lengths to create a corporate culture where employees can speak up in a work environment that embraces diversity and inclusiveness, the magazine said.

The bank has helped subsidize education expenses for disadvantaged children, provided employment training for disadvantaged women and others, and promoted financial education for young people, the magazine said.

These projects have over many years demonstrated the company’s commitment to and effect on its community, it added.

“Our operational objective is to grow and mature alongside our staff, customers and the community we serve through sustainable practices,” HSBC Taiwan chief executive officer Adam Chen (陳志堅) said.

“We hope to inspire others to work together on issues concerning Taiwan’s environment, society and industry,” he added.

Taiwan has worked with many public welfare partners over the years, HSBC vice chairwoman of sustainable development Ruth Lee (李清如) said.

HSBC’s youth and community development projects have shown great results, Lee said.

“We are invested in developing skills for tomorrow,” she added.

Additionally, the bank’s environmental commitments go beyond simply reducing its carbon footprint, Lee said.

HSBC has invested in ecological conservation projects in Taiwan’s wetlands, as well as in environmental education, she said.

For example, the company has long worked with Taipei’s Guandu Nature Park to develop a wetlands education center, she added.

Last year, HSBC employees collectively invested 16,282 hours volunteering on future-skills and environmental-protection projects, Lee said.

The company was also a major lender for Formosa II Wind Power Co (海能風力發電) last year, a NT$62.4 billion (US$2.11 billion) endeavor, aimed at providing renewable energy to 380,000 homes, she added.