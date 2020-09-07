HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has for the seventh consecutive year ranked first in the foreign enterprise category of CommonWealth Magazine’s Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Awards.
Through investments in environmental, social and governance projects, HSBC strives to develop a diverse and inclusive corporate culture, the bank said.
At an award ceremony on Friday, HSBC received recognition for its spirit of corporate citizenship as shown through its projects promoting the cultivation of local talent, community innovation and environment protection, it said.
Photo courtesy of HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd
The bank also received strong evaluations for corporate commitment, social involvement and environmental sustainability, it said.
HSBC has gone to great lengths to create a corporate culture where employees can speak up in a work environment that embraces diversity and inclusiveness, the magazine said.
The bank has helped subsidize education expenses for disadvantaged children, provided employment training for disadvantaged women and others, and promoted financial education for young people, the magazine said.
These projects have over many years demonstrated the company’s commitment to and effect on its community, it added.
“Our operational objective is to grow and mature alongside our staff, customers and the community we serve through sustainable practices,” HSBC Taiwan chief executive officer Adam Chen (陳志堅) said.
“We hope to inspire others to work together on issues concerning Taiwan’s environment, society and industry,” he added.
Taiwan has worked with many public welfare partners over the years, HSBC vice chairwoman of sustainable development Ruth Lee (李清如) said.
HSBC’s youth and community development projects have shown great results, Lee said.
“We are invested in developing skills for tomorrow,” she added.
Additionally, the bank’s environmental commitments go beyond simply reducing its carbon footprint, Lee said.
HSBC has invested in ecological conservation projects in Taiwan’s wetlands, as well as in environmental education, she said.
For example, the company has long worked with Taipei’s Guandu Nature Park to develop a wetlands education center, she added.
Last year, HSBC employees collectively invested 16,282 hours volunteering on future-skills and environmental-protection projects, Lee said.
The company was also a major lender for Formosa II Wind Power Co (海能風力發電) last year, a NT$62.4 billion (US$2.11 billion) endeavor, aimed at providing renewable energy to 380,000 homes, she added.
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said that it plans to build a 12-inch fab in Miaoli County next year as strong demand for display drivers used in laptops and image sensors has boosted factory utilization to 100 percent. The new facility is part of the contract chipmaker’s NT$278 billion (US$9.42 billion) plan, announced about two years ago, to build two 12-inch fabs in the county’s Tongluo Industrial Park (銅鑼科學園區) with a combined capacity of 100,000 wafers a month. Powerchip makes CMOS image sensors, DRAM chips and driver ICs used in flat panels for mobile phones, and operates three 12-inch fabs