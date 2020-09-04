Direct air links between Taiwan and the Czech Republic could be just around the corner, officials and airline representatives from the two countries said during a visit by a Czech delegation to Taiwan.
“The direct air link between Prague and Taipei is on its way,” Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib said on his Facebook page on Monday, expressing the hope that such cooperation would become a reality after the COVID-19 pandemic recedes.
Earlier on Monday, China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空), which flew the 89-member delegation headed by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, from the Czech Republic to Taiwan, also confirmed the possibility.
“The feasibility of introducing a Taipei-Prague service is being actively studied,” CAL said in a statement after a meeting between its chairman, Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙), and Vystrcil.
CAL and Czech Airlines, both members of the SkyTeam Alliance, are in a code-sharing scheme in which passengers from both sides can take CAL flights connecting in Prague within Europe, CAL said.
Representatives from the two countries also discussed potential partnerships in other areas, with the National Development Council (NDC) proposing jointly raising funds with the Czech Republic to support enterprises in both countries, especially start-ups.
“Maybe we can ponder jointly raising funds with the Czech Republic to invest exclusively in enterprises of both countries,” NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said, adding that Taiwan is already engaged in similar cooperation with other countries.
Kung said that a Taiwanese business delegation is to visit the Czech Republic once the pandemic subsides to enhance economic relations between the two countries.
Meanwhile, state-run Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行) and Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China, (中國輸出入銀行) are considering setting up operations in the Czech Republic to take advantage of the growing economic interaction between the countries, the commission said.
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is