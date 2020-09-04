Minister mum on details of Taiwan-US trade dialogue

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday said that details on the Taiwan-US Economic and Commercial Dialogue have not yet been decided, including whether the talks would be held online or US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach would visit Taiwan in person.

“I can confirm that [Krach] will be the host,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told reporters. “However, the details still have to be worked out. With the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, things are more difficult.”

Wang also declined to give more information about the subject of the meeting or its potential impact on Taiwan-US trade.

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday, saying that details on the Taiwan-US Economic and Commercial Dialogue have yet to be decided. Photo: CNA

Although she could not give more details about the talks, she said they are positive for Taiwan and could encourage more countries to follow suit.

Taiwan-US trade relations are “better than ever,” she said.

“We are in urgent need of taking steps outward,” Wang said. “The US has always been one of our most valued trade partners, and we hope the talks would be a good demonstration for other countries.”

“Taiwan is indeed in need of international exchanges and communication,” she added.

Wang said the visit by Krach for the economic and commercial dialogue is separate from the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, which falls under the purview of the Office of the US Trade Representative.

Taiwan has seen a number of high-profile visits from international politicians, from the visit last month by US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar to the ongoing visit by a 90-member delegation headed by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil.