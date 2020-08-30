Silicon Valley has been hard at work on the vexing challenge of autonomous cars. Now veterans of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) and Tesla Inc are announcing what they have been up to: a new start-up working on self-flying airplanes for cargo.
Reliable Robotics Corp is not trying to invent a new kind of aircraft. The idea is to bring autonomous capability to existing planes, starting with smaller aircraft that ferry cargo.
In June, with approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Reliable Robotics demonstrated a fully automated remote landing of a Cessna 208 Caravan turboprop owned by FedEx Corp.
Reliable Robotics chief executive Robert Rose led flight software at Elon Musk’s SpaceX, then led the early Autopilot program at Tesla Inc before joining Google.
He cofounded Reliable Robotics in 2017 with Juerg Frefal, who worked at SpaceX for almost a decade.
“When I first started taking flying lessons myself, my first thought was, why isn’t this automated?” said Rose in an interview. “I worked on autonomous rockets and spacecraft and cars. Aviation is so much more well understood compared to driving.”
Based in Mountain View, California, the 35-person start-up is focused on integrating automation into existing systems, starting with a small cargo aircraft. The plane flies on its own, but a pilot helps manage extreme weather or air traffic control from a control center on the ground.
Developers of automated flying technology envision everything from small drones delivering packages to air taxis ferrying human passengers across cities. While the visions are bold, the ones that pan out would take years to materialize.
“There are a lot of companies trying to get into this space and it’s going to take time, but a market will develop,” said Phil Finnegan, director of corporate analysis at Teal Group.
Regulators at the FAA are being cautious, he said, adding that “there’s a lot of hurdles that need to be surmounted before you can have widespread cargo deliveries. Carrying people is years out.”
Reliable has been in discussions with FedEx, which owns the Cessna used during recent test flights. The company is working with the FAA to get its system certified for use in civilian airspace and has raised US$33.5 million in two rounds of funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Eclipse Ventures respectively.
“I think we’ll see self-flying aircraft before we see massive adoption of self-driving cars,” said Greg Reichow, a partner at Eclipse Ventures who serves on Reliable Robotics’ board. “It’s a more achievable problem. When you are driving a car on the ground it has to deal with all of the variables of the streets: construction and kids and soccer balls and other cars. The air is more controlled: There is controlled air space, air traffic control and one regulatory agency in the FAA.
Reichow, who was the vice president of manufacturing at Tesla before becoming a venture capitalist, said that Eclipse wanted to invest in autonomous aircraft and was looking for a strong team that had deep experience in building autonomous aerospace systems — and in actually shipping real products.
“Reliable has a very thoughtful, pragmatic approach that is very different from a lot of companies that are new grads wanting to build an air taxi,” Reichow said. “The world of air cargo is the place to start.”
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with