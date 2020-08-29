Evergreen Steel Co (長榮鋼鐵) yesterday applied to trade its shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), moving up from the smaller Taipei Exchange’s (TPEX) emerging stock board.
It would be the seventh company to apply for listing on the main board this year, the TWSE said.
If the application by Evergreen Steel, which is 22.81 percent owned by Evergreen International Corp (長榮國際), a management unit of Evergreen Group (長榮集團), is approved, it would become the group’s third TWSE-listed arm, after Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) in 1987 and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) in 2001, companies’ data showed.
The steel company, which manufactures and distributes steel structure products for skyscrapers and bridges, expects demand to rise this year, thanks to increasing investment by returning Taiwanese companies, it told reporters on Jan. 13, when it listed on the emerging stock board.
Nearly 100 percent of its products are sold domestically, company data showed.
Evergreen Steel’s share price closed yesterday at NT$43.24 in Taipei trading, up slightly from its listing price of NT$41.7.
The company reported a net profit of NT$425 million (US$14.39 million) for the first six months of this year, or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$1.08, up from NT$298 million and EPS of NT$0.77 a year earlier, company data showed.
With paid-in capital of NT$3.99 billion, Evergreen Steel is the largest among the seven companies that applied for listing on the TWSE this year, exchange data showed.
That title was previously held by Hotai Finance Co (和潤企業), which had paid-in capital of NT$3.74 billion, the data showed.
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with