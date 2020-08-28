Consumer confidence edged up this month as people showed a little more optimism over the economy and purchases of durable goods, although they were gloomy over jobs and stock investment, a National Central University survey showed yesterday.
The consumer confidence index was 71.33, up 1.9 points from last month, driven by improving sentiment over the economic outlook, household income and purchases of durable goods, the survey showed.
“Taiwanese recovered some confidence over the economy because Taiwan has fared better than other nations in containing COVID-19,” said Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which conducts the survey.
Domestic tourism has been boosted as overseas travel is highly restricted, shoring up business for retailers, hotels, restaurants and recreation facilities, Wu said.
Robust consumer activity helped offset the pain amid the pandemic, with demand for imported non-tech products rising, he said.
The sub-index on purchases of durable goods rose 12.8 points to 109, reflecting strong interest in buying vehicles and real estate, the survey showed.
Scores larger than 100 suggest confidence and values smaller than the threshold indicate pessimism.
The readings for household income and the economy gained 2.5 points and 2.2 points respectively from last month, the survey showed.
Taiwanese have neutral views about consumer prices in the next six months, while confidence in stock investments eroded further, with the sub-index shedding 4.1 points to 40, it said.
Rallies in the TAIEX and wild market volatility prompted investors to cash out and stay on the sidelines, Wu said.
The job-hunting outlook fell 2 points to 71.3, as people expect more difficulty in finding work, he said.
The survey polled 2,838 adults by telephone from Tuesday to Saturday last week. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with