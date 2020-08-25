Gaming, fitness, pets fast-growing businesses: firm

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Video game, fitness and pet businesses have proven resilient amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as people spend more time at home, while a low global fertility rate and rapidly growing population of senior citizens are expected to lend further support to those businesses, First Securities Investment Trust Co (FSITC, 第一金投信) said yesterday.

Video game participants are expected to reach 2.7 billion this year, accounting for one-third of the global population, allowing the industry to expand rapidly and groom professionals and celebrities, FSITC chief investment officer Jack Tang (唐祖蔭) told a news conference.

It is not surprising that celebrities with huge followings win prodigious compensation for endorsing games and peripheral products, Tang said.

In the US, the video gaming industry’s revenue last year reached US$160 billion, much larger than the music and film industries combined, and is expected to surpass US$200 billion in 2023, FSITC fund manager Kelvin Chen (陳杰) said.

Fitness is another theme that presents great business potential, as obesity has become a major health threat in advanced economies, FSITC fund manager Tommy Chang (常李奕翰) said.

With about 1.6 billion people facing the risk of developing cardiac, diabetic and other health problems, diet, nutrition and weight management would grow into a US$2.2 trillion business in 2025, Chang said, citing the Global Wellness Institute.

As pets increasingly replace children to keep senior citizens company in light of declining fertility, the number of pets could exceed 500 million worldwide this year and approach 670 million in 2024, FSITC portfolio manager Jason Hsu (許書豪) said.

That would suggest a global pet market of US$500 billion to US$1 trillion a year, he said.

FSITC is to issue fitness, gaming and pet funds next month to take advantage of the trends.