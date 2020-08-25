Video game, fitness and pet businesses have proven resilient amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as people spend more time at home, while a low global fertility rate and rapidly growing population of senior citizens are expected to lend further support to those businesses, First Securities Investment Trust Co (FSITC, 第一金投信) said yesterday.
Video game participants are expected to reach 2.7 billion this year, accounting for one-third of the global population, allowing the industry to expand rapidly and groom professionals and celebrities, FSITC chief investment officer Jack Tang (唐祖蔭) told a news conference.
It is not surprising that celebrities with huge followings win prodigious compensation for endorsing games and peripheral products, Tang said.
In the US, the video gaming industry’s revenue last year reached US$160 billion, much larger than the music and film industries combined, and is expected to surpass US$200 billion in 2023, FSITC fund manager Kelvin Chen (陳杰) said.
Fitness is another theme that presents great business potential, as obesity has become a major health threat in advanced economies, FSITC fund manager Tommy Chang (常李奕翰) said.
With about 1.6 billion people facing the risk of developing cardiac, diabetic and other health problems, diet, nutrition and weight management would grow into a US$2.2 trillion business in 2025, Chang said, citing the Global Wellness Institute.
As pets increasingly replace children to keep senior citizens company in light of declining fertility, the number of pets could exceed 500 million worldwide this year and approach 670 million in 2024, FSITC portfolio manager Jason Hsu (許書豪) said.
That would suggest a global pet market of US$500 billion to US$1 trillion a year, he said.
FSITC is to issue fitness, gaming and pet funds next month to take advantage of the trends.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV yesterday launched a global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) training center in Tainan to get closer to its customers. The center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers to cater to customers in Asia, ASML said in a statement. EUV lithography uses “soft X-ray” light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers to create extremely fine features in silicon and is currently used in the production of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The center at the South Taiwan Science Park has 14 international trainers and