The eurozone’s economic recovery from its deepest downturn on record has stuttered this month, particularly in services, as the pent-up demand unleashed last month by an easing of COVID-19 lockdowns dwindled, a survey showed yesterday.
To contain the spread of the virus, governments imposed strict lockdowns — forcing businesses to close and citizens to stay home, bringing economic activity to a near halt.
After many of those restrictions were relaxed, activity in the eurozone last month expanded at the fastest pace since the middle of 2018, but as infection rates have risen again in parts of the region, some earlier curbs have been reinstated.
Photo: Bloomberg
IHS Markit’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, seen as a good gauge of economic health, sank to 51.6 from last month’s final reading of 54.9.
While still above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction, it was below all forecasts in a Reuters poll that had predicted no change from last month.
“The eurozone’s rebound lost momentum in August, highlighting the inherent demand weakness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” IHS Markit economics director Andrew Harker said. “The recovery was undermined by signs of rising virus cases in various parts of the euro area.”
An index measuring new business dropped to 51.4 from 52.7 and once again some of this month’s activity was derived by businesses completing backlogs of work.
Growth in the bloc’s dominant service sector stalled — its PMI plummeted to 50.1 from 54.7, below all forecasts in the Reuters poll that predicted a small dip to 54.5.
With demand waning, services firms cut headcount for a sixth month and more sharply than last month, with the employment index falling to 47.7 from 47.9.
Factory activity — which did not experience quite as sharp a decline as the service industry during the height of the pandemic — expanded for a second month.
The manufacturing PMI dipped to 51.7 from 51.8, confounding the Reuters poll forecast for a rise to 52.9.
An index measuring output, which feeds into the composite PMI, rose to 55.7 from 55.3.
Factory purchasing managers bought fewer raw materials, indicating that they do not expect a big pickup in activity.
The quantity of purchases index only rose to 49.6 from 48.3.
A full bounce back from the eurozone’s deepest recession on record would take two years or more, a Reuters poll of economists published on Thursday showed.
“The eurozone stands at a crossroads, with growth either set to pick back up in the coming months or continue to falter following the initial post-lockdown rebound,” Harker said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
‘NOT PLASTIC’: Catcher chairman Allen Horng said that Taiwanese dominance in iPhone assembly would take time to replicate, as there are difficult issues involved Apple Inc supplier Catcher Technology Co Ltd (可成) is to sell two of its smartphone metal chassis plants to Lens Technology Co Ltd (藍思科技), a Chinese handset-cover glass maker, company officials told a news conference yesterday. The company’s board of directors approved the sale of its 100 percent stakes in Topo Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可勝科技泰州) and Meeca Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可利科技泰州) to Lens Technology in a US$1.43 billion all-cash deal that is expected to close by the end of this year, pending regulatory approvals, they said. Catcher spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) said the time had come for the firm to