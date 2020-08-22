Three hotel groups team up on city tour offers

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Three Taiwanese hotel chains have joined forces to launch special packages featuring boat rides and lodging to attract local tourists who cannot take overseas cruises due to travel restrictions.

L’Hotel de Chine Group (LDC, 雲朗觀光), Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) have teamed up to offer cruise-like travel experiences to boost occupancy rates at their properties in Taipei and New Taipei City.

The three hotel groups in March provided individual staffers NT$10,000 (US$338.85) of joint lodging vouchers to vacation at mutual properties, aiming to elicit favorable responses from local firms.

The latest packages highlight boat rides along the Tamsui River (淡水) and accommodation at the Palais de Chine (君品酒店), Caesar Park Hotel Taipei (台北凱撒大飯店), Caesar Park Hotel Banciao (板橋凱薩飯店), Caesar Metro Taipei Hotel (台北凱達大飯店), Hotel Cham Cham Taipei (趣淘慢旅店台北) or Hotel Royal Beitou (北投老爺酒店).

The packages are to be available on weekends from Oct. 24 to Nov. 28 for NT$6,500 per night including a buffet dinner for two, the firms said,.

The packages target guests who are looking for a different city tour experience, the hotels said.

The Great River Queen (大河之戀皇后號), a 40.5m replica of a Mississippi paddle boat, would provide the two-hour boat rides, they said.