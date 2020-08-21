Australia’s government might block China Mengniu Dairy Co’s (中國蒙牛乳業) purchase of some of the country’s best-known milk brands, the Australian Financial Review reported yesterday, citing sources who blamed “diplomatic issues.”
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has gone against the advice of the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), which was in favor of approving the A$600 million (US$430.98 million) deal, the newspaper said, without identifying its sources.
That would mark the first government veto since Australia last month announced its biggest shake-up of foreign investment law in almost half a century.
Photo: Reuters
That gave the treasurer last-resort power to vary or impose conditions on deals even after FIRB approval, or force divestment in the event of a national security risk.
The revision came partly in response to fear that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic would make buying strategic assets easier for cashed-up foreigners.
The law does not mention any specific country of origin.
However, China Mengniu’s approach came against a backdrop of increasing Sino-Australia tension after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China at the end of last year.
China Mengniu offered to buy Lion Dairy & Drinks Pty from Japan’s Kirin Holdings Co in November last year, just 10 days after receiving the competition regulator’s approval to buy infant formula maker Bellamy’s for A$1.43 billion.
It gained antitrust approval for the Lion deal in February.
“The government does not comment on the details of foreign investment screening arrangements as they apply, or could apply, to particular cases,” Frydenberg said in an e-mailed response to questions about the report.
A spokesman for Kirin said: “We have heard nothing is decided, so we cannot comment based on speculation.”
A spokeswoman for China Mengniu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
China Mengniu’s Hong Kong-listed shares were down 3.1 percent yesterday in a broader market that was down 2.1 percent.
Kirin shares were down 0.4 percent in Tokyo versus a 1 percent fall in the benchmark index.
Diplomatic relations between Australia and China soured further in May, when Canberra joined Western peers in criticizing a security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong.
That came after Beijing imposed import tariffs on Australian barley and suspended some beef imports.
In June, it advised Chinese students and tourists to avoid travelling to Australia, citing racial discrimination.
On Tuesday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced an anti-dumping probe into imports of Australian wine.
Chinese investment to Australia more than halved last year to US$2.4 billion, and the number of deals is likely to keep falling this year due to the diplomatic tension as well as the pandemic, bankers said.
“The cooling of relations has a fairly large impact,” said a banker that advises on international mergers and acquisitions, requesting anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
The banker said Chinese investors were still interested in Australian assets, but were practical enough to understand the current difficulties were driven by politics.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted a NT$1.83 billion (US$62 million) loss for last quarter, its 9th consecutive quarterly loss, as its expansion into virtual-reality headsets has yet to bear fruit, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. On an annual basis, that was an improvement from the NT$2.22 billion loss it registered in the same period last year, but on a quarterly basis, it widened from a loss of NT$1.68 billion in the first quarter. Second-quarter revenue was NT$1.34 billion, up 1.02 percent sequentially, but down 52.14 percent from a year earlier. Gross margin rose to 26.5 percent from 20.3
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch