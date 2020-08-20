KGI Bank (凱基銀行), a unit of China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), yesterday said that its lending momentum is expected to recover in the second half of this year.
The bank’s outstanding loans rose by NT$8 billion (US$271.11 million) from NT$361 billion as of the end of March to NT$369 billion as of the end of June, company data showed.
However, the increase was 42 percent lower than the NT$14 billion in new lending it recorded a year earlier, the data showed.
In the first half of this year, KGI Bank’s loans to big firms dipped 2 percent annually to NT$211 billion, accounting for 57 percent of all loans, as some debtors repaid their loans, KGI Bank president Amy Tsao (曹慧姝) told an investors’ conference.
Mortgages grew 8 percent year-on-year to NT$84 billion in the first half, while loans to small and medium-sized enterprises rose 28 percent to NT$36 billion, KGI said.
As the central bank’s rate cut has affected its net interest margin, the bank has become more selective in approving loans, Tsao said.
Net interest margin rose to 1.16 percent at the end of June, from 1.07 percent a quarter earlier, Tsao said, adding that the bank’s interest income rose 9.6 percent from a year earlier to NT$3.6 billion.
Slowing COVID-19 infections, a rebound in business activity and investments by returning Taiwanese firms are likely to fuel the bank’s lending business in the second half of this year, Tsao said.
The bank is aiming for an annual growth of 5 percent in lending for this year, she said.
Deposits in the first half grew 10 percent from a year earlier to NT$492 billion, which the bank attributed to demand deposits increasing 47 percent to NT$164 billion and New Taiwan dollar-denominated deposits rising 7 percent to NT$227 billion.
Net fee income declined 10 percent year-on-year to NT$916 million, as fee incomes from credit card and wealth management businesses plunged 26 percent and 13 percent respectively, the bank said.
KGI’s first-half net profit reached NT$1.72 billion, making it the second-most profitable arm of China Development Financial after China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽), which posted a net profit of NT$2.21 billion, data showed.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted a NT$1.83 billion (US$62 million) loss for last quarter, its 9th consecutive quarterly loss, as its expansion into virtual-reality headsets has yet to bear fruit, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. On an annual basis, that was an improvement from the NT$2.22 billion loss it registered in the same period last year, but on a quarterly basis, it widened from a loss of NT$1.68 billion in the first quarter. Second-quarter revenue was NT$1.34 billion, up 1.02 percent sequentially, but down 52.14 percent from a year earlier. Gross margin rose to 26.5 percent from 20.3
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
INCREASING PRESSURE: Pegatron chief financial officer Louise Wu said the merger would allow them to be more flexible when meeting customer needs Pegatron Corp (和碩), an Apple Inc assembly partner, yesterday said that it would fully absorb metal casing subsidiary Casetek Holdings Ltd (鎧勝) in a NT$14.5 billion (US$490.93 million) deal to improve the companies’ competitiveness in the phone assembly supply chain. When Pegatron and Casetek suspended trading earlier in the day, speculation swirled that a possible purchase by China’s Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) might be in the cards, but the announcement of the merger dispelled any conjecture. The board of directories of each company agreed that Pegasus Ace Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pegatron, would purchase Casetek in a reverse triangular