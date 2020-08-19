E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) yesterday said that it would evaluate whether to acquire an insurance company given the challenge of making a profit in a low-interest rate environment and the implementation of new international accounting standards by 2026.
The company has not found good targets to acquire, although local peer Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控) last week won a bid for Prudential Life Insurance Co of Taiwan (保德信人壽) for NT$5.5 billion (US$186.33 million).
“The company will keep looking for [suitable targets] ... but we are conservative, as it is challenging to run a life insurance business after a series of rate cuts around the world,” E.Sun Financial president Magi Chen (陳美滿) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.
Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times
Meanwhile, companies with insurance units would be under more pressure financially after International Financial Reporting Standard 17 takes effect, as the new accounting rules have tighter requirements regarding insurers’ capital adequacy, Chen said.
Therefore, for now, it is more important for E.Sun Financial to continue pursuing a steady rise in profit and to keep its capital adequacy at a solid level, although there is still a possibility that the firm could acquire an insurer by 2026, if a qualified target emerges, she said.
E.Sun Financial reported that net profit declined 5.8 percent annually to NT$9.67 billion for the first six months due to less interest income.
The company also reported that its operating expenses increased 15.9 percent to NT$16 billion over the period, as there were more marketing activities for its credit cards and more digital investment to improves the bank’s online services, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) chairman Joseph Huang (黃男州) said.
For the first half of this year, net fee income for its credit card operation expanded 6.1 percent year-on-year to NT$3.2 billion, which bucked the trend as many banks saw their fee income decrease amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Huang said.
E.Sun Commercial Bank, which found two of its financial consultants stealing money from clients in the first half of this year, would improve its supervision of financial consultants and rotate their stays in different branches, he said.
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted a NT$1.83 billion (US$62 million) loss for last quarter, its 9th consecutive quarterly loss, as its expansion into virtual-reality headsets has yet to bear fruit, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. On an annual basis, that was an improvement from the NT$2.22 billion loss it registered in the same period last year, but on a quarterly basis, it widened from a loss of NT$1.68 billion in the first quarter. Second-quarter revenue was NT$1.34 billion, up 1.02 percent sequentially, but down 52.14 percent from a year earlier. Gross margin rose to 26.5 percent from 20.3
INCREASING PRESSURE: Pegatron chief financial officer Louise Wu said the merger would allow them to be more flexible when meeting customer needs Pegatron Corp (和碩), an Apple Inc assembly partner, yesterday said that it would fully absorb metal casing subsidiary Casetek Holdings Ltd (鎧勝) in a NT$14.5 billion (US$490.93 million) deal to improve the companies’ competitiveness in the phone assembly supply chain. When Pegatron and Casetek suspended trading earlier in the day, speculation swirled that a possible purchase by China’s Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) might be in the cards, but the announcement of the merger dispelled any conjecture. The board of directories of each company agreed that Pegasus Ace Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pegatron, would purchase Casetek in a reverse triangular
SHIFTING TIDES: From last month to this month, the Ministry of Finance has received applications to repatriate NT$2 billion to NT$3 billion every day, it said As of Thursday last week, the Ministry of Finance had received applications to repatriate NT$207.6 billion (US$7.03 billion) in overseas funds since a repatriation law took effect on Aug. 15 last year, the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported on Saturday, citing Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮). The amount would be NT$210 billion if applications filed on Friday were included, Su told a news conference in Taipei on Friday. The legislature passed the Act on the Use of and Taxation on Inward Remittances of Overseas Funds (境外資金匯回管理運用及課稅條例) in early July last year. It provides a tax rate of 8 percent