The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) yesterday trimmed its forecast for GDP growth for a third time this year, to 1.56 percent, from the 1.67 percent it predicted in May, after private consumption fared worse than expected.
Private consumption contracted by the deepest in history, by 4.98 percent, during the April-to-June period and might not recover fast enough to tip the GDP component back into growth this year, DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) told a media briefing.
It is expected to drop another 0.04 percent this quarter before picking up 0.71 percent next quarter, the agency’s report showed.
For the whole of this year, private consumption is forecast to shrink 1.44 percent, it said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a bigger blow to the economy, wiping out almost all tourism revenue,” Chu said.
Foreign tourists spend about US$15 billion a year in Taiwan, accounting for about 2 percent of GDP, he said.
International tourist numbers are forecast to dwindle to 1.3 million this year from more than 10 million last year, and could rise to 2 million next year, suggesting that Taiwan would extend its border controls beyond this year as COVID-19 infections spike in many parts of the world.
Taiwanese tourists, who generally spend US$20 billion on overseas trips a year, failed to make an equal contribution to the local market, Statistics Department head Tsai Yu-tai (蔡鈺泰) said.
The DGBAS did not factor in the potential impact from the government-issued Triple Stimulus Vouchers, although economic officials said they might spur NT$100 billion (US$3.39 billion) in consumer activity.
“Consumer spending has improved after the COVID-19 outbreak nearly came to a stop,” Tsai said.
However, the numbers did not reflect the aggressive revenge consumption that local media have reported.
The economy last quarter declined 0.58 percent, albeit better than the 0.73 percent retreat the agency’s advance report two weeks ago said.
Exports put up a slightly stronger performance, buoyed by demand for electronic components used in 5G deployment and remote working.
Outbound shipments are forecast to edge down 0.1 percent this year, while imports are expected to slide 1.18 percent, amid uncertainty linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions, the DGBAS said.
Capital formation and government consumption would underpin the economy, with projected increases of 4.65 percent and 2.44 percent respectively, it said.
Local semiconductor companies have bought new capital equipment to maintain their technology leadership, but the pace might slow in the second half given a high comparison base last year, Chu said.
The economy is forecast to grow 3.92 percent next year, slower than the world’s predicted 5.5 percent recovery, supported by the development of vaccines in the middle of next year to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 25 percent annually, but fell 12.8 percent month-on-month to NT$105.96 billion (US$3.59 billion). In the first seven months of this year, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 33.6 percent to NT$727.26 billion, compared with NT$544.46 billion a year earlier. TSMC has said it aims to grow its revenue by more than 20 percent this year. The company has since May 15 stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its second-biggest customer after Apple Inc, due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies. TSMC has no plans to
The US stock market has been on a tear, yet the country’s economy is in the dumps. So why do so many people believe — undoubtedly incorrectly — that the stock market has decoupled from reality? The economy many people experience, while bleak, is local, personal and, for the most part, either not publicly traded or plays only a small part in the stock market’s moves. To explain why these personal experiences have so little effect on equity markets, we must look more closely at the market role of the weakest industry sectors. The surprising conclusion: The most visible and economically vulnerable