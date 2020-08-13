Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) yesterday said it took home the International Retail Bank of the Year — Taiwan and the Digital Banking Initiative of the Year — Taiwan from this year’s Retail Banking Awards presented by Asian Banking and Finance magazine.
The event honors the most outstanding banks and financial institutions that have introduced groundbreaking products and services to empower them to adapt to a rapidly evolving tech landscape.
Standard Chartered Taiwan’s retail banking shows that it deserves its spot as one of the top retail businesses among the international banks in Taiwan. With its attractive returns, it continues to grow its franchise in a profitable and cost-effective way, while successfully navigating headwinds due to the COVID-19 pandemic and volatile global market conditions.
Photo courtesy of Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd
“We are delighted to receive this commendation from Asian Banking and Finance,” Standard Chartered Taiwan retail banking head Kate Lin (林素真) said. “This is the testimony to the efforts to reinvent and digitize the business model with a human touch. It also demonstrated the right strategy of focusing on clients, which inspired the team to continue to provide the best services to our clients and to further discover their unmet needs.”
Last year, Standard Chartered Taiwan delivered significant growth in income and operating profit. With the bank’s strategic focus on high-net-wealth and affluent segments, top-line growth was mainly driven by underlying wealth management growth, coupled with double-digit growth in core lending products.
Moreover, to capture the swift changes in client behavior and the evolution of financial services, Standard Chartered Taiwan has reinvented its business model along with innovative digital initiatives with its launch of SC Taiwan Line official accounts and SC Keyboard Banking last year.
The Line accounts aim to extend banking services from clients’ fingertips to their social activities.
Embedded in SC Line official accounts, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot named Stacy provides instant, round-the-clock interactive support with the know-how to fulfill requests and solve problems, ranging from the latest product offerings to credit card payments and reward point inquiries.
SC Keyboard Banking is the first-ever keyboard-based social media payment capability in Taiwan, which allows people to send money and view account balances without interrupting their social moments on messaging apps. The application boasts three key features of this cutting-edge service: seamless client journey, gamification and community, as well as single tap to banking services.
SC Keyboard Banking empowers clients’ digital capability in an easy and seamless way, and has received broad and positive feedback.
This year, Standard Chartered Taiwan said it aims to continue to expand partnerships with fintech, tech and e-commerce companies to build an ecosystem and originate the younger digital adopter segment.
The bank also aims to leverage COVID-19 prevention experiences, continue to build a future-proof organization by cultivating agile ways of working and building an active-learning culture to equip its entire workforce with future skills, it said.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 25 percent annually, but fell 12.8 percent month-on-month to NT$105.96 billion (US$3.59 billion). In the first seven months of this year, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 33.6 percent to NT$727.26 billion, compared with NT$544.46 billion a year earlier. TSMC has said it aims to grow its revenue by more than 20 percent this year. The company has since May 15 stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its second-biggest customer after Apple Inc, due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies. TSMC has no plans to