Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋), the nation’s largest real-estate broker by number of offices, last week said that revenue in the first half of this year grew 20 percent and it added 70 new outlets during the period, even though the COVID-19 pandemic kept most people at home from February to early May.
The revenue gain bucked a 2 percent decline in housing deals nationwide during the same period, according to government data.
The group operates under three brands: Yung Ching Realty Co (永慶), U-Trust Realty Co (有巢氏) and Taiching Realty Co (台慶房屋).
Evertrust chairman Sun Ching-yu (孫慶餘) attributed the strong performance to the company’s policy to disclose real-price transaction data for all products on hand, including their exact addresses, which allows people to better guide to their decisionmaking process.
The government’s real-price transaction platform limits such disclosures to the neighborhood of the houses sold, leaving room for ambiguity.
“The transparency policy, adopted last year, has helped all three brands to win the trust of customers and increase market share,” Sun said in a news release.
Related details are available free of charge at the company’s more than 1,100 offices, he said.
Liu Pin-yao (劉炳耀), president of the group’s franchise department, said the joint sales strategy also lent support to business growth.
Revenue and transactions made through joint sales both increased by 30 percent, Liu said.
Full data disclosure and joint sales have become the foundation upon which Evertrust and franchises conduct their business, Liu said, adding that the strategy has proven successful in light of business gains.
The number of outlets rose by 70 to more than 1,100 across Taiwan, roughly in line with the group’s plan to open 150 outlets this year, Evertrust communications officials said by telephone.
Chuang Chih-cheng (莊志誠), general manager at the franchise department, said that several outlets posted revenues of NT$40 million to NT$60 million (US$1.35 million to US$2.03 million) in the first half, adding that it was a remarkable achievement amid the virus outbreak.
Chuang said joint sales would continue to drive transactions, as the era of doing business single-handedly is over.
All three brands should continue to pool resources and benefit from business growth, he said.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 25 percent annually, but fell 12.8 percent month-on-month to NT$105.96 billion (US$3.59 billion). In the first seven months of this year, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 33.6 percent to NT$727.26 billion, compared with NT$544.46 billion a year earlier. TSMC has said it aims to grow its revenue by more than 20 percent this year. The company has since May 15 stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its second-biggest customer after Apple Inc, due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies. TSMC has no plans to