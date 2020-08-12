World Business Quick Take

JAPAN

Fewer firms file bankruptcies

Bankruptcies last month edged down from a year earlier, suggesting that government measures might be helping keep businesses afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of bankruptcies last month fell 1.6 percent to 789 cases, data released yesterday by Tokyo Shoko Research showed. About 89 firms said that the coronavirus was a factor that drove them out of business, with restaurants and hotels hit hardest. There has so far not been a surge of local bankruptcies during the pandemic.

CONSUMER GOODS

Tax risks Unilever’s UK plan

Unilever said that the consumer goods maker would abandon its plan to unify its headquarters in London and scrap its Dutch base if a proposal by an opposition party for a corporate exit tax goes ahead. Unilever said that it believes the proposal, submitted by the opposition Green party, is contrary to international law, but if it were implemented, the company would face a bill of about 11 billion euros (US$12.96 billion). The proposal would need to go through both houses of the Dutch parliament and it is not clear how long that would take, or how probable it would be.

CHINA

Auto sales continue recovery

Auto sales last month rose by 16.4 percent to 2.1 million units from a year earlier in a sign of sustained recovery for the industry’s biggest global market, an industry group said yesterday. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported that sales of passenger cars jumped 8.5 percent to 1.67 million from a year earlier. In the first seven months of this year, passenger vehicle sales tumbled 18.4 percent to 9.5 million from a year earlier, the association said, as many cities imposed shutdowns during the first quarter to battle COVID-19.

UNITED KINGDOM

Q2 employment dipped

The number of employed people fell by 220,000 in the three months after the country was put into lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, official figures showed yesterday. That quarterly decline, which took the number of employed people to 32.92 million, is the biggest since the deep recession in 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis. The British Office for National Statistics also said that the number of people on payrolls in the UK last month fell by another 81,000, taking the total decline since the start of the pandemic in March to 730,000. While the number of people on payrolls has fallen to 28.27 million since the start of the pandemic, the country’s official unemployment rate is not rising, holding steady in June at 3.9 percent.

FRANCE

TikTok probe launched

The country’s data watchdog CNIL opened a probe into TikTok, marking another examination of ByteDance Ltd’s (字節跳動) social media app, which is facing broader scrutiny of its privacy policies. A CNIL spokesman said that the agency opened an investigation after receiving a complaint in May, but declined to give details about the grounds of the complaint, or the timing on a ruling. The CNIL “is particularly vigilant with regard to this company, particularly with regard to this complaint and questions and other complaints that the commission is likely to receive,” the spokesman said. TikTok did not immediately reply to a request for comment.