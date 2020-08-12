JAPAN
Fewer firms file bankruptcies
Bankruptcies last month edged down from a year earlier, suggesting that government measures might be helping keep businesses afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of bankruptcies last month fell 1.6 percent to 789 cases, data released yesterday by Tokyo Shoko Research showed. About 89 firms said that the coronavirus was a factor that drove them out of business, with restaurants and hotels hit hardest. There has so far not been a surge of local bankruptcies during the pandemic.
CONSUMER GOODS
Tax risks Unilever’s UK plan
Unilever said that the consumer goods maker would abandon its plan to unify its headquarters in London and scrap its Dutch base if a proposal by an opposition party for a corporate exit tax goes ahead. Unilever said that it believes the proposal, submitted by the opposition Green party, is contrary to international law, but if it were implemented, the company would face a bill of about 11 billion euros (US$12.96 billion). The proposal would need to go through both houses of the Dutch parliament and it is not clear how long that would take, or how probable it would be.
CHINA
Auto sales continue recovery
Auto sales last month rose by 16.4 percent to 2.1 million units from a year earlier in a sign of sustained recovery for the industry’s biggest global market, an industry group said yesterday. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported that sales of passenger cars jumped 8.5 percent to 1.67 million from a year earlier. In the first seven months of this year, passenger vehicle sales tumbled 18.4 percent to 9.5 million from a year earlier, the association said, as many cities imposed shutdowns during the first quarter to battle COVID-19.
UNITED KINGDOM
Q2 employment dipped
The number of employed people fell by 220,000 in the three months after the country was put into lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, official figures showed yesterday. That quarterly decline, which took the number of employed people to 32.92 million, is the biggest since the deep recession in 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis. The British Office for National Statistics also said that the number of people on payrolls in the UK last month fell by another 81,000, taking the total decline since the start of the pandemic in March to 730,000. While the number of people on payrolls has fallen to 28.27 million since the start of the pandemic, the country’s official unemployment rate is not rising, holding steady in June at 3.9 percent.
FRANCE
TikTok probe launched
The country’s data watchdog CNIL opened a probe into TikTok, marking another examination of ByteDance Ltd’s (字節跳動) social media app, which is facing broader scrutiny of its privacy policies. A CNIL spokesman said that the agency opened an investigation after receiving a complaint in May, but declined to give details about the grounds of the complaint, or the timing on a ruling. The CNIL “is particularly vigilant with regard to this company, particularly with regard to this complaint and questions and other complaints that the commission is likely to receive,” the spokesman said. TikTok did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
Nintendo Co is raising its target for Switch production to about 25 million units this fiscal year, people familiar with the matter said, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic keeps lifting demand and component shortages ease. The Kyoto, Japan-based company, which in April hiked orders to 22 million units by March next year, is asking partners to tack on another few million units, said the people, who did not want to be identified discussing internal goals. Assembly partners plan to work at maximum capacity through December. The new production target suggests that Nintendo is likely to outperform its Switch sales forecast of 19 million
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president