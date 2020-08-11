TSMC revenue increases 25 percent from last year

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 25 percent annually, but fell 12.8 percent month-on-month to NT$105.96 billion (US$3.59 billion).

In the first seven months of this year, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 33.6 percent to NT$727.26 billion, compared with NT$544.46 billion a year earlier.

TSMC has said it aims to grow its revenue by more than 20 percent this year.

The company has since May 15 stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its second-biggest customer after Apple Inc, due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies.

TSMC has no plans to ship wafers to Huawei after Sept. 14, as Washington has not made a final decision on the matter yet, it said.

Losing Huawei’s orders seemed not an issue for TSMC as its chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told investors last month that he was not worried about filling its 5-nanometer capacity.

Separately yesterday, United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) said that revenue last month grew 12.87 percent annually and 6.24 percent monthly to NT$15.49 billion, a record high.

Its revenue in the first seven months reached NT$102.15, up 24 percent from a year earlier, it said.

Chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) said that revenue last month jumped 29 percent year-on-year and 5.59 percent month-on-month to NT$20.69 billion.

MediaTek is considered a major beneficiary of the US’ ban on Huawei, as it could win new orders from the Chinese technology giant to supply advanced 5G chips after Huawei runs through stockpiles of Kirin chips designed by its semiconductor arm, Hisilicon Technologies Co (海思).

TSMC’s sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet light pods, Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登), reported that revenue last month grew 24.13 percent annually to NT$214.59 million, but dropped 33 percent from the previous month.

During the first seven months, cumulative revenue advanced 16.3 percent to NT$1.44 billion from a year earlier, it said.

Gudeng reported earnings per share of NT$1.66 for last quarter, down from NT$1.75 a year earlier, but up from NT$0.15 in the previous quarter.

The firm said it was positive about its business outlook in the second half, as it has increased capacity to satisfy customers’ demand following a production expansion in Tainan.