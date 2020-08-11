Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 25 percent annually, but fell 12.8 percent month-on-month to NT$105.96 billion (US$3.59 billion).
In the first seven months of this year, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 33.6 percent to NT$727.26 billion, compared with NT$544.46 billion a year earlier.
TSMC has said it aims to grow its revenue by more than 20 percent this year.
The company has since May 15 stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its second-biggest customer after Apple Inc, due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies.
TSMC has no plans to ship wafers to Huawei after Sept. 14, as Washington has not made a final decision on the matter yet, it said.
Losing Huawei’s orders seemed not an issue for TSMC as its chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told investors last month that he was not worried about filling its 5-nanometer capacity.
Separately yesterday, United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) said that revenue last month grew 12.87 percent annually and 6.24 percent monthly to NT$15.49 billion, a record high.
Its revenue in the first seven months reached NT$102.15, up 24 percent from a year earlier, it said.
Chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) said that revenue last month jumped 29 percent year-on-year and 5.59 percent month-on-month to NT$20.69 billion.
MediaTek is considered a major beneficiary of the US’ ban on Huawei, as it could win new orders from the Chinese technology giant to supply advanced 5G chips after Huawei runs through stockpiles of Kirin chips designed by its semiconductor arm, Hisilicon Technologies Co (海思).
TSMC’s sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet light pods, Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登), reported that revenue last month grew 24.13 percent annually to NT$214.59 million, but dropped 33 percent from the previous month.
During the first seven months, cumulative revenue advanced 16.3 percent to NT$1.44 billion from a year earlier, it said.
Gudeng reported earnings per share of NT$1.66 for last quarter, down from NT$1.75 a year earlier, but up from NT$0.15 in the previous quarter.
The firm said it was positive about its business outlook in the second half, as it has increased capacity to satisfy customers’ demand following a production expansion in Tainan.
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
Nintendo Co is raising its target for Switch production to about 25 million units this fiscal year, people familiar with the matter said, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic keeps lifting demand and component shortages ease. The Kyoto, Japan-based company, which in April hiked orders to 22 million units by March next year, is asking partners to tack on another few million units, said the people, who did not want to be identified discussing internal goals. Assembly partners plan to work at maximum capacity through December. The new production target suggests that Nintendo is likely to outperform its Switch sales forecast of 19 million
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US