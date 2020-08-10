Sino-American Silicon Products Inc’s (SAS, 中美晶) equity investment in Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co (AWSC, 宏捷科技) means that their joint exploration of a next-generation compound semiconductor would likely prove positive for the firms in the long term, an analyst said.
The companies on Thursday last week announced that SAS would subscribe to all 45 million shares in AWSC’s private placement for NT$3.497 billion (US$118.5 million).
After the purchase, SAS would own a 22.53 percent stake in AWSC and become its largest shareholder.
AWSC is a gallium arsenide foundry service company and has been testing gallium nitride (GaN) — a next-generation compound — while solar wafer maker SAS’ semiconductor subsidiary GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) is an upstream wafer supplier that has been using GaN in silicon carbide development.
This deal demonstrates potential synergy between the firms by complementing upstream and downstream materials, the companies said.
“By forming a vertical strategic alliance, the companies expect to collaborate in developing GaN products to quickly supply the key components of 5G, electric vehicles and other high-frequency and high-power products required for the next wave of industry, and construct a competitive compound semiconductor industry chain in Taiwan, as well as expand operation scale and improve operational performance,” the companies said in a joint statement.
Sino-American has in the past few years increasingly shifted its focus to GlobalWafers, which in the second quarter accounted for 91.1 percent of its revenue, while reducing its solar energy business, which contributed just 8.9 percent to its overall revenue last quarter, Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) analyst Daniel Tsai (蔡志昇) said in a note on Friday.
SAS also has other reinvestments, such as a 41.93 percent stake in sapphire substrate maker Crystalwise Technology Inc (兆遠電子), a 30.93 percent interest in Taiwan Speciality Chemicals Corp (台特化) and 19.07 percent in automotive electronic diode supplier Actron Technology Corp (朋程科技), Tsai said.
With SAS’ investment, Advanced Wireless Semiconductor plans to fund its capital expenditure and establish a unique market position, he said.
“Although the benefits of the cooperation between the firms still need time to materialize, AWSC has benefited from industry trends, such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6, and its long-term prospects are trending upward, therefore SAS’ subscription to AWSC shares through a private placement is quite favorable,” Tsai said.
The companies are expected to start small-scale production of GaN products as soon as the end of next year, he said.
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
Nintendo Co is raising its target for Switch production to about 25 million units this fiscal year, people familiar with the matter said, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic keeps lifting demand and component shortages ease. The Kyoto, Japan-based company, which in April hiked orders to 22 million units by March next year, is asking partners to tack on another few million units, said the people, who did not want to be identified discussing internal goals. Assembly partners plan to work at maximum capacity through December. The new production target suggests that Nintendo is likely to outperform its Switch sales forecast of 19 million
NERVOUS MARKET: With the infection sources still unknown for three COVID-19 cases that had departed Taiwan, investors have become uneasy, an analyst said Local shares yesterday came under heavy downward pressure, falling more than 1 percent as renewed fears over a possible increase in domestic COVID-19 infections hit market sentiment after the nation last week reported a case related to a Belgian national. Selling focused on the bellwether electronics sector, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which pushed down the broader market as investors ignored gains posted by tech heavyweights on the US market at the end of last week, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 151.77 points, or 1.2 percent, at 12,513.03, on turnover of NT$231.43 billion (US$7.84 billion). Foreign