Gold on Friday fell from a record as better-than-expected US jobs data signaled that an economic rebound is still making headway. Selling was also exacerbated as traders fixed the London gold price lower and the US dollar curbed the metal’s haven appeal.
US non-farm payrolls rose by 1.76 million last month, beating estimates for a 1.48 million gain, data showed on Friday, while the unemployment rate fell more than expected.
Prices also weakened as the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) gold price was set about US$14 lower in the afternoon auction, BMO Capital Markets head of metals derivatives trading Tai Wong said.
“Precious metals are taking a breather as the US dollar and interest rates marginally recover in the aftermath of the stronger-than-expected jobs report,” TD Securities strategists, including Bart Melek, said in an e-mailed note on Friday.
Traders set the LBMA gold price at US$2,031.15 an ounce in the afternoon auction.
The volume of selling outstripped buying by about 90,000 ounces, Wong said.
The London fix is used to settle contracts between LBMA members and serves as a benchmark by miners, banks and jewelers around the world to trade and value metal.
Spot gold on Friday fell 1.7 percent to US$2,035 an ounce, but it is still up more than 33 percent this year, putting it on track for the biggest annual gain in more than four decades.
It also posted its ninth weekly gain, rising 3 percent, the longest stretch of weekly gains since 2006 as the COVID-19 pandemic, negative real interest rates and geopolitical risks spark a flight to precious metals.
Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal are at an all-time high.
Further gains are predicted — Bank of America Corp reiterated its forecast that gold might reach US$3,000 an ounce in 18 months and said it is “feasible” that silver could hit US$35 in next year.
Spot silver on Friday dropped as much as 5.3 percent before settling about 3 percent lower at US$28 an ounce. The price earlier advanced to US$29.8591, the highest since 2013.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB