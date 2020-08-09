Oil slides amid US-China tensions, stimulus doubts

Bloomberg





Oil on Friday fell in tandem with equities as concerns over renewed tensions between the US and China and a murky outlook for further relief from Washington cast an economic pall.

Futures dropped 1.7 percent in New York, the biggest decline in a week.

US President Donald Trump’s latest attack on Chinese tech companies and new sanctions on Chinese officials further stoked tensions between the countries.

Meanwhile, another round of negotiations with Democrats on a virus relief plan ended without any agreement, indicating a long road ahead for a demand recovery.

Weaker equities and conflict between the US and China “would at least for now hinder any kind of bullish tilt,” said Tariq Zahir, managing member of the global macro program at Tyche Capital Advisors LLC. “You’ve got a little bit of a bid in the dollar,” putting further pressure on futures as well.

Crude is testing the upper bound of its recent trading range after hitting a five-month high this week amid declines in US stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for September delivery on Friday fell US$0.73 to settle at US$41.22 a barrel, CME Group data showed.

The contract rose 2.4 percent for the week.

Brent for October delivery on Friday lost US$0.43 to settle at US$44.66 a barrel, up 3 percent for the week.

However, the spotty recovery in oil consumption is restraining a potential breakthrough, with crude imports into China shrinking last month.

Drillers cut exploration in US oil fields to a 15-year low, as billions of barrels from old discoveries became worthless and explorers abandoned growth plans.

“Traders are taking a wait-and-see approach,” said Andrew Lebow, senior partner at Commodity Research Group. “There are a lot of fairly large countervailing forces on the market.”

The 3-2-1 refining margin for combined gasoline and diesel against WTI — a rough profit gauge for processing a barrel of crude — slumped more than 5 percent to below US$10 a barrel as the pandemic keeps Americans at home during what is typically the summer driving season.

In physical markets, Poseidon crude, a heavy sour oil, rose US$0.05 to US$0.45 above Nymex oil futures on Friday, the largest premium in more than two months.

Earlier this week, the discount on Bakken crude for delivery at Clearbrook, Minnesota, narrowed to US$0.05 below Nymex WTI futures, its smallest discount since May.

A fresh round of stimulus in the US could boost sentiment over the demand outlook, but lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement.

No progress was made at the end of the week and it is not clear whether there will be additional discussions.

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said he would recommend that Trump move ahead with executive actions to halt evictions and possibly restore some unemployment aid.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ is returning supply to the market this month as it tapers its record output curbs, but habitual quota cheat Iraq has promised to make deeper cuts following a call with Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Iraqi Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul Jabbar pledged that the country would cut output by an extra 400,000 barrels a day this month and next month, on top of a previous commitment to slash 850,000 barrels a day in each month.

“The market is likely to remain in a sideways, choppy condition until we see what OPEC+ is really up to on their export program for August,” said Tom Finlon of GF International Investment Management Ltd (廣發國際).

Additional reporting by staff writer