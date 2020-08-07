Credit card spending in June continued to retreat, plunging 27.76 percent annually to NT$237.1 billion (US$8.04 billion) — the lowest for the month in six years — due to weakened consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic and cardholders delaying paying income tax, data released on Tuesday by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed.
Monthly credit card spending used to be the highest in June, with NT$328.2 billion spent last year — a record for a single month — as consumers put their income tax on a credit card in May, which counted as June spending, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi (林志吉) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
This year, the Ministry of Finance delayed the tax deadline until June 30 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, so some people paid their taxes later than usual, increasing credit card spending last month, Lin said.
Border controls led to a reduction in overseas credit card spending, such as airline tickets and accommodations, a decline too big to be offset by increasing domestic travel, the commission said.
The 27.76 percent decline in June is the biggest decrease so far this year, compared with a decline of 20 percent annually to NT$206.2 billion in April and a decline of 19.86 percent to NT$214.7 billion in May, the data showed.
For the first half of this year, credit card spending retreated 13.6 percent year-on-year to NT$1.37 trillion, the data showed.
The drop in credit card spending was joined by a decline of 2.8 percent annually in the number of newly issued credit cards, 3.27 million cards in the first six months, which could be attributed to consumers losing interest in paying with plastic, the commission said.
E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) issued 463,800 new credit cards in the first six months of this year, followed by Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) with 423,900 cards and CTBC Bank (中信銀行) with 382,100 cards, the data showed.
By contrast, electronic payment businesses have not been affected by the pandemic, with combined spending continuing to advance 34 percent year-on-year to NT$4.57 billion in June, the data showed.
That could be because most consumers used e-payment tools for daily consumption such as dining, drinking and grocery shopping, which increased steadily despite the pandemic, the commission said.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion