Walt Disney Co on Tuesday reported that its quarterly earnings were hit hard as the COVID-19 pandemic emptied theme parks and cruise ships, while it hit a new milestone for streaming subscriptions.
The entertainment colossus said it lost US$4.7 billion on revenue of US$11.8 billion — about half of the amount of money it took in during the same period last year.
“Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we’ve continued to build on the incredible success of Disney+ as we grow our global direct-to-consumer businesses,” Disney chief executive officer Bob Chapek said in an earnings release for the quarter that ended on June 27.
Photo: AP
The company has more than 100 million paid subscribers in what Chapek touted as a “significant milestone” affirming the company’s move to streaming its coveted content direct to homes.
That includes about 60.5 million for Netflix Inc rival Disney+ along with about 35 million for Hulu and 8.5 million for its ESPN+ sports service.
Earnings in the fiscal third quarter were hurt by the pandemic, with Disney’s theme parks, resorts and cruise ships closed or operations suspended, the California-based company said.
“The most significant impact in the current quarter from COVID-19 was an approximately US$3.5 billion adverse impact on operating income at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment due to revenue lost as a result of the closures,” the company said in a statement.
Disney also reported higher costs to launch its online services.
“Despite the harsh realities we are facing today, we have made some encouraging progress,” Chapek said on an earnings call.
“We’ve begun a responsible phased reopening of our parks in Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo and Orlando, as well as our shopping and dining area, Downtown Disney, in Anaheim,” California, he said
Theme park reopenings have involved new health and safety measures, including a mandatory mask policy, temperature screenings and capacity restrictions to promote social distancing, Chapek said.
Disney executives said some television and film production has restarted, and that the return of professional sports matches promised to return ad revenue to its ESPN arm.
Disney’s much-delayed blockbuster Mulan would skip the big screen and premiere on the streaming platform Disney+ next month, as the novel coronavirus keeps theaters shut across much of the US, Chapek said.
The unprecedented decision — described by Chapek as a “one-off” for a Disney blockbuster — is the latest major blow for movie theater chains already reeling from the pandemic.
Mulan, a mega-budget live action remake of the tale of a legendary Chinese warrior, would be available from Sept. 4 in homes to Disney+ subscribers for an additional US$29.99.
“We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience currently unable to go to movie theaters, while also further enhancing the value and attractiveness of a Disney+ subscription,” Chapek said.
The film would launch simultaneously in theaters in territories, such as China, which do not have currently announced Disney+ launch plans.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion