Lord & Taylor, one of the US’ oldest department stores, and Tailored Brands, the parent company of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Banks, on Sunday filed for bankruptcy, joining a growing list of stores slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of the companies that have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the past few weeks were already struggling, but the forced closure of nonessential stores in March pushed them to the brink.
Lord & Taylor, which was last year sold to the French rental clothing company Le Tote Inc, on Sunday filed for bankruptcy protection in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
In an announcement on its Web site the company said it was looking for a new owner.
Like many retailers, Lord & Taylor was already struggling with the shift to online shopping even before the pandemic struck this spring. Last year, it sold its flagship building on New York’s Fifth Avenue after more than a century in the 11-story building.
The company was founded as a dry goods store in 1826. There are several dozen Lord & Taylor stores across the country.
Tailored Brands, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, said it would continue to operate Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Banks stores, along with K&G Fashion Superstore and Moores Clothing for Men.
The company said in a release that a restructuring plan is expected to reduce the company’s funded debt by at least US$630 million and provide increased financial flexibility.
