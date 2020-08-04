Presale and new housing transactions last quarter totaled NT$382.7 billion (US$12.96 billion), rising by double-digit percentages from the previous quarter and a year earlier, as the market emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic unscathed, thanks to real demand and ample liquidity, a survey released by Cathay Real Estate Development Co (國泰建設) showed.
The transaction volume surged 42.9 percent from three months earlier and increased 14.7 percent from the same period last year, it said.
“The market appeared unaffected by the virus outbreak in light of the second-quarter results, but people had better be cautious and watch out for the pandemic’s fallout in the long run,” the quarterly report said on Thursday last week.
Photo: CNA
Housing prices soared 24.14 percent in Taichung to NT$274,700 per ping (3.3m2) in Taichung and jumped 12.34 percent to NT$266,800 in Taoyuan, the report showed.
Prices gained 7.59 percent to NT$264,700 per ping in Hsinchu and grew 5.91 percent to NT$228,800 per ping in Tainan. Taipei reported a 2.42 percent pickup in housing prices to NT$823,700 per ping and Kaohsiung witnessed a 1.53 percent increase to NT$237,100 per ping, the report said.
Housing prices in New Taipei City bucked the trend with a 1.93 percent decline to NT$403,100 per ping, it said.
Jinwen University of Science and Technology finance professor Chang Ting-hsuan (章定煊) said he was surprised at the rapid increase in housing prices, which reflected confidence on the part of developers and acceptance on the part of buyers.
Usually, it takes several years to see prices advance by double-digit percentages, Chang said.
Although real demand lent support, a sizable number of investors likely rejoined the market because of ultra-low interest rates in most other investment tools around the world, he said.
The central bank in March cut its policy rates to a record low of 1.125 percent, while peers in the US, Europe and Japan kept them near zero or in negative territory to help shore up the economy and avoid a liquidity crunch.
Sales rates for 30-day averages inched up 1.26 percentage points to 11.04 percent, while room for price negotiation narrowed by 0.1 percentage points to 13.29 percent, the report found.
Developers actively launched new projects and grew increasingly inflexible regarding price concessions, Chang said.
The supply side cannot single-handedly push up housing prices, Chang said, adding that buyers must have accommodated the pricing strategy.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
‘ONE-STOCK SHOW’: Turnover hit an all-time high as TSMC continued to determine the local market’s direction and surpassed Visa in market capitalization The TAIEX early yesterday hit an all-time intraday high on the back of soaring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares, before tumbling back to the previous day’s close as the contract chipmaker could not single-handedly prop up the index. The TAIEX rose more than 400 points in the first 20 minutes of trading to hit a record 13,031.7 points, but later pared its gains to close down 0.01 percent at 12,586.73. Turnover was NT$343.252 billion (US$11.63 billion), the highest in the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s history. TSMC continued to dictate the market’s direction, as its early surge by the daily
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for