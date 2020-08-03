Domestic gasoline and diesel prices are to increase by NT$0.1 per liter today, even though international crude oil prices dropped last week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced separately yesterday.
Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to rise to NT$22.4, NT$23.9 and NT$25.9 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to increase to NT$19.7 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.
Formosa said that its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would rise to NT$22.4, NT$23.8 and NT$25.9 per liter, respectively, while premium diesel would cost NT$19.5 per liter.
CPC said that based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil decreased by US$0.58 to US$43.06 per barrel from a week earlier, as fears about the spread of COVID-19 battered sentiment in the global oil market.
However, considering the rising operating costs of gas stations, the refiner said that it would slightly adjust gas station operating expenses upward.
That would have resulted in it hiking gasoline prices by NT$0.5 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.7 per liter, but to comply with a government policy of keeping domestic fuel prices the lowest in Asia, CPC said that it had to raise gasoline and diesel prices by just NT$0.1 per liter.
The refiner also announced price cuts for liquefied natural gas (LNG) products and left prices unchanged for liquefied petroleum gas products, effective yesterday.
The average price per cubic meter of LNG this month would drop 2.97 percent from last month, CPC said.
As a result, households would pay NT$6.3 to NT$9.45 less for an average LNG consumption of 30m3 to 45m3 per month, it said.
