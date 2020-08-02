The US dollar on Friday rose against a basket of currencies as investors covered shorts and took profits after the biggest monthly decline in the currency in a decade.
The dollar index was down 4.1 percent for last month, its biggest monthly percentage fall since September 2010, with most of the drop seen in the past 10 days as new COVID-19 cases surged across several US states and data pointed to an economic recovery losing steam.
The New Taiwan dollar rose against the US dollar on Friday, gaining NT$0.019 to close at NT$29.502, up 0.18 percent from a week earlier. Turnover totaled US$848 million during the trading session. The greenback opened at NT$29.840, and moved between NT$29.281 and NT$29.550 before the close.
On Friday, the US dollar mostly held gains after data showed that US inflation-adjusted consumer spending has pulled out of April’s deep hole, but remains below its pre-pandemic level, and the currency strengthened as the session wore on.
After sliding to as low as 92.539, the lowest since May 2018, the US dollar index was last up 0.6 percent at 93.377.
“You had the dollar enter into a very serious decline over the month,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. “Interest rates are going down, and that makes the dollar much less attractive as a yield play, but [also] the market is starting to become aware of the political risk of the dollar.”
“Today, we’re just seeing a little bit of short covering, and a little bit of risk off always creates flows into the dollar,” Schlossberg said.
On Thursday, confidence in the US dollar was undermined after US President Donald Trump raised the possibility of delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The euro was at US$1.1781, dropping 0.57 percent on Friday and 1.07 percent for the week.
The currency was little moved by data showing the euro zone economy recorded its deepest contraction on record in the second quarter, while the bloc’s inflation unexpectedly ticked up last month.
The euro traded below US$1.10 as recently as May, but after EU leaders this month agreed to a 750 billion euro (US$883.5 billion) economic recovery fund — while also taking on debt jointly in a major boost to regional cooperation — many investors have warmed to the currency again.
On a trade-weighted basis, the euro is at its highest since 2014.
The US dollar’s drop this month has created space for a rebound in currencies hit hard in March, when investors rushed for the safety of the greenback as panic over the COVID-19 pandemic gripped markets.
Against the Japanese yen, the US dollar earlier hit a four-and-a-half-month low, but last stood at 105.84, up 1.06 percent. The British pound was at US$1.3085, down 0.08 percent on the day.
Additional reporting by staff writer with CNA
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
‘ONE-STOCK SHOW’: Turnover hit an all-time high as TSMC continued to determine the local market’s direction and surpassed Visa in market capitalization The TAIEX early yesterday hit an all-time intraday high on the back of soaring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares, before tumbling back to the previous day’s close as the contract chipmaker could not single-handedly prop up the index. The TAIEX rose more than 400 points in the first 20 minutes of trading to hit a record 13,031.7 points, but later pared its gains to close down 0.01 percent at 12,586.73. Turnover was NT$343.252 billion (US$11.63 billion), the highest in the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s history. TSMC continued to dictate the market’s direction, as its early surge by the daily
Taipei Times (TT): Offshore wind power development is a new field to Taiwanese. How does HSBC Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) assess the risks of lending to the offshore wind developers working on their projects? Adam Chen (陳志堅): First of all, we focus on the developers themselves. We check if they are HSBC’s existing clients, if they have experience in offshore wind power and if they can deliver in Taiwan. If the foreign companies are already clients of HSBC, we would have access to their credit profile. So, in principle, we prioritize the developers that HSBC is familiar with, as we would feel
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) has hired a former US Department of Commerce official to help it navigate worsening US-China tensions that have already ensnared its customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Patrick Wilson, who most recently served as director of the department’s Office of Business Liaison, has been appointed vice president of government affairs at MediaTek USA to lead its public policy initiatives, the chip designer said in a draft press statement seen by Bloomberg News. Wilson previously worked at the Semiconductor Industry Association, where he led the trade group’s dealings with the US federal government. Technology companies with ties to or operations in China