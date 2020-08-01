World Business Quick Take

Agencies





BANKING

BNP Q2 profit barely dips

French bank BNP Paribas SA weathered the COVID-19 storm in the second quarter with only a small dip in net profits to 2.3 billion euros (US$2.72 billion) thanks to a surge in investment banking. The 6.9 percent drop in net profit came as provisions for bad loans more than doubled to hit 1.4 billion euros at the end of last month. The volatility in markets during the second quarter has been a boon for BNP Paribas, with its corporate and investment banking division recording a 30 percent jump in revenue. Overall, revenues were up 4.0 percent to 11.7 billion euros at the eurozone’s biggest bank by market capitalization.

AIRLINES

IAG sees 3.8bn euros HY loss

International Airlines Group (IAG), the owner of British Airways PLC, yesterday posted a first-half net loss of 3.8 billion euros due to the “devastating” effects of COVID-19. The group, which last year posted a net profit of 806 million euros, also unveiled plans for a capital increase of up to 2.75 billion euros in a results statement, as it seeks to navigate fallout from the virus crisis. IAG swung to a pre-tax loss of 4.2 billion euros, which contrasted with profit of 1.0 billion euros a year earlier. Revenues tanked 56 percent to 5.3 billion euros in the reporting period.

AUTOMAKERS

AI stake takes Ford to black

Ford Motor Co on Thursday posted results that were not as grim as expected for a second quarter that saw its US factories shuttered for half of the period to combat the spread of COVID-19 and potential buyers sheltering in place. Ford reported a US$1.12 billion second-quarter net profit, pushed into the black by a US$3.5 billion gain on the value of its stake in the Argo artificial intelligence (AI) autonomous vehicle operation. Without the one-time gain, the company lost US$1.9 billion, or US$0.35 per share. A year ago, Ford posted a US$148 million net profit. The automaker’s second-quarter revenue was down by about half from a year ago to US$19.37 billion.

CHINA

Chip stocking amid HK fears

Importers of computer chips are ramping up their purchases of equipment through Hong Kong, in the expectation that US sanctions on the territory would soon make trading much harder. For buyers like Huawei Technologies Co (華為), Xiaomi Corp (小米) or Lenovo Group Inc (聯想), a worst-case scenario would entail severe supply bottlenecks. Re-exports of semiconductors through Hong Kong to China jumped 11 percent annually in the first half of this year, almost double the increase in total chip purchases, Bloomberg calculations showed. Re-exports rose by 21 percent last month alone.

AUTOMAKERS

Scania to cut 5,000 jobs

Truck maker Scania, part of Volkswagen AG’s Traton SE group, yesterday said that it would cut 5,000 jobs globally due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “To ensure a continued profitable Scania that can contribute to driving the shift toward a sustainable transport system, intensive and comprehensive work is also underway to adapt Scania’s cost structure longer term,” Scania president and CEO Henrik Henriksson said in a statement. “We now face the tough measure of reducing the organization by about 5,000 employees globally,” he added.