BANKING
BNP Q2 profit barely dips
French bank BNP Paribas SA weathered the COVID-19 storm in the second quarter with only a small dip in net profits to 2.3 billion euros (US$2.72 billion) thanks to a surge in investment banking. The 6.9 percent drop in net profit came as provisions for bad loans more than doubled to hit 1.4 billion euros at the end of last month. The volatility in markets during the second quarter has been a boon for BNP Paribas, with its corporate and investment banking division recording a 30 percent jump in revenue. Overall, revenues were up 4.0 percent to 11.7 billion euros at the eurozone’s biggest bank by market capitalization.
AIRLINES
IAG sees 3.8bn euros HY loss
International Airlines Group (IAG), the owner of British Airways PLC, yesterday posted a first-half net loss of 3.8 billion euros due to the “devastating” effects of COVID-19. The group, which last year posted a net profit of 806 million euros, also unveiled plans for a capital increase of up to 2.75 billion euros in a results statement, as it seeks to navigate fallout from the virus crisis. IAG swung to a pre-tax loss of 4.2 billion euros, which contrasted with profit of 1.0 billion euros a year earlier. Revenues tanked 56 percent to 5.3 billion euros in the reporting period.
AUTOMAKERS
AI stake takes Ford to black
Ford Motor Co on Thursday posted results that were not as grim as expected for a second quarter that saw its US factories shuttered for half of the period to combat the spread of COVID-19 and potential buyers sheltering in place. Ford reported a US$1.12 billion second-quarter net profit, pushed into the black by a US$3.5 billion gain on the value of its stake in the Argo artificial intelligence (AI) autonomous vehicle operation. Without the one-time gain, the company lost US$1.9 billion, or US$0.35 per share. A year ago, Ford posted a US$148 million net profit. The automaker’s second-quarter revenue was down by about half from a year ago to US$19.37 billion.
CHINA
Chip stocking amid HK fears
Importers of computer chips are ramping up their purchases of equipment through Hong Kong, in the expectation that US sanctions on the territory would soon make trading much harder. For buyers like Huawei Technologies Co (華為), Xiaomi Corp (小米) or Lenovo Group Inc (聯想), a worst-case scenario would entail severe supply bottlenecks. Re-exports of semiconductors through Hong Kong to China jumped 11 percent annually in the first half of this year, almost double the increase in total chip purchases, Bloomberg calculations showed. Re-exports rose by 21 percent last month alone.
AUTOMAKERS
Scania to cut 5,000 jobs
Truck maker Scania, part of Volkswagen AG’s Traton SE group, yesterday said that it would cut 5,000 jobs globally due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “To ensure a continued profitable Scania that can contribute to driving the shift toward a sustainable transport system, intensive and comprehensive work is also underway to adapt Scania’s cost structure longer term,” Scania president and CEO Henrik Henriksson said in a statement. “We now face the tough measure of reducing the organization by about 5,000 employees globally,” he added.
Intel Corp's decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia.
A 'PAINFUL EPISODE': The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume.
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency.
'ONE-STOCK SHOW': Turnover hit an all-time high as TSMC continued to determine the local market's direction and surpassed Visa in market capitalization The TAIEX early yesterday hit an all-time intraday high on the back of soaring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares, before tumbling back to the previous day's close as the contract chipmaker could not single-handedly prop up the index. The TAIEX rose more than 400 points in the first 20 minutes of trading to hit a record 13,031.7 points, but later pared its gains to close down 0.01 percent at 12,586.73. Turnover was NT$343.252 billion (US$11.63 billion), the highest in the Taiwan Stock Exchange's history.