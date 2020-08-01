Nokia Oyj has reported better than expected second-quarter earnings on the back of improved margins for telecoms equipment and software despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing a substantial drop in revenue.
The Espoo, Finland-based maker of new-generation 5G mobile and other networks yesterday said that its net profit for the April-to-June period was up 22 percent at 316 million euros (US$374.16 million). Sales were down 11 percent at 5.1 billion euros.
Nokia estimated that the COVID-19 crisis hurt its net sales by about 300 million euros in the second quarter and about 500 million euros in the first half of this year.
“We expect that the majority of sales missed in the [second] quarter due to COVID-19 will shift to future periods,” Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri said, adding that Nokia has concluded 83 commercial deals for 5G.
Along with China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and Sweden’s Ericsson AB, Nokia is one of the three main providers of 5G networks.
Huawei is at the center of a US-China dispute over technology, with US President Donald Trump’s administration saying that it can help the Chinese government spy on people, a claim the company denies.
Yesterday marked the last day as Nokia CEO for Suri, a company veteran with 25 years in service and head of the company since 2014. His appointed successor, Pekka Lundmark, takes over today.
Lundmark, 56, is a former CEO of the Finnish energy group Fortum. He worked at Nokia in various executive positions from 1990 to 2000.
In May, shareholders approved the appointment of Sari Baldauf, who has an extensive Nokia background, as the firm’s new chair.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement
‘ONE-STOCK SHOW’: Turnover hit an all-time high as TSMC continued to determine the local market’s direction and surpassed Visa in market capitalization The TAIEX early yesterday hit an all-time intraday high on the back of soaring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares, before tumbling back to the previous day’s close as the contract chipmaker could not single-handedly prop up the index. The TAIEX rose more than 400 points in the first 20 minutes of trading to hit a record 13,031.7 points, but later pared its gains to close down 0.01 percent at 12,586.73. Turnover was NT$343.252 billion (US$11.63 billion), the highest in the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s history. TSMC continued to dictate the market’s direction, as its early surge by the daily