Taiwan Star Telecom Corp (台灣之星) and Asia Pacific Telecom Co (亞太電信) have been issued 5G licenses, bringing the total number of licensed local 5G operators to five, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.
Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) and Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) obtained licenses last month and started 5G services this month.
Taiwan Star yesterday said that it plans to launch 5G services on Tuesday, while Asia Pacific Telecom said its services would begin by the end of the third quarter.
The five telecoms acquired 5G bandwidth in a tense auction that ended in the middle of January, paying a combined NT$138.08 billion (US$4.68 billion), one of the most expensive 5G license auctions in the world.
Taiwan Star, which paid NT$19.708 billion for 40 megahertz in the 3.5 gigahertz bandwidth, said that it is building base stations in 455 business districts and other areas in preparation for its launch of 5G services.
Taiwan Star would have 1,000 base stations by the end of the year, mostly in Taiwan’s six special municipalities, the commission said.
It would team up with Askey Computer Corp (亞旭電腦) to set up small cell stations to provide better service, Taiwan Star said.
Asia Pacific Telecom, which secured 400 megahertz in the 28 gigahertz band for NT$412 million, said that it would launch a “5G Land” video/audio entertainment platform, taking advantage of virtual reality, augmented reality and streaming technologies, as well as cloud-based gaming.
It would work with international partners to provide content for its 5G platform and build a 5G ecosystem, Asia Pacific Telecom said.
With 5G technology, it would focus on smart manufacturing, smart energy, smart transportation, smart retail and smart medical care, providing comprehensive services to its customers, the firm said.
