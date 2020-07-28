Gold prices yesterday climbed to an all-time high and the US dollar extended its slump as investors mulled simmering Sino-American tensions, the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting and a smattering of second-wave outbreaks of COVID-19.
Gold strengthened 2.1 percent to US$1,941.09 an ounce. The precious metal notched its biggest intraday increase since April, while a gauge of the US dollar sank to levels seen in January last year. Treasuries edged higher, and bitcoin climbed back above US$10,000.
Precious metals, along with bonds, are often seen as stores of value when financial markets decline. Investor concern about the global economy and expectations that the US central bank’s rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could reinforce a dovish outlook are driving the US dollar and precious metals in opposite directions, while supporting US equities.
Photo: AP
Meanwhile, fresh outbreaks of the virus emerged from China to Spain, although cases fell in California, Arizona, Florida and New York.
“The July FOMC meeting should kick off a period from August into mid-September in which markets should price in an increasingly dovish, forward-looking Fed policy via lower real rates,” Morgan Stanley strategists including managing director Matthew Hornbach wrote in a report. “This should benefit breakeven inflation rates, support risk assets, and weigh on the US dollar.”
Analysts say that the mixed indicators in the past few months would not be enough to get the FOMC to change course, particularly not after it cut the benchmark lending rate to 0 to 0.25 percent in March.
“We don’t expect much to come out of this particular meeting,” Barclays PLC deputy US economist Jonathan Millar said.
Additional reporting by AFP
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
CURRENCY MANIPULATION: Taiwan was removed from the US Treasury’s list in 2017, but could be added again if the US maintains its criteria regarding forex intervention Taiwan and Thailand might be added to the US watch list for currency manipulation after meeting all of the criteria set out by the US Department of the Treasury, UBS Group AG has said. A country is included in the monitoring list if it fulfills two of three benchmarks: a trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion; a current-account surplus of at least 2 percent of GDP; and persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency equivalent to 2 percent of GDP in six months of a year. Taiwan, which dropped off the US monitoring list in 2017, and Thailand now
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement