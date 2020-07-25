Credit card spending on food delivery services rose to about NT$1.2 billion (US$40.6 million) in April, the highest ever in a single month, as more consumers turned to delivery services amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) statistic showed.
It marked a growth of 140 percent from about NT$500 million in September last year, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City on Thursday.
The number of transactions through food delivery service apps jumped to 6.1 million in April, about three times higher than in September last year, the commission said.
However, average spending per transaction fell 19 percent from NT$244 in September last year to NT$197 in April, which could likely be attributed to more small restaurants joining the food delivery platforms, it said.
As more consumers preferred delivery services than dining out due to pandemic fears, it was not surprising to see the increase, it said, adding that people who were quarantined or self-isolating for 14 days during the outbreak could often only order meals through the platforms.
Even though some platforms allow customers to pay cash, most users preferred to pay via credit card, as it was more convenient and hygienic, it said.
Overall, online food order and delivery services are more popular among younger people, with users aged under 45 making up 90 percent of the total, the commission said.
Users aged between 25 and 35 accounted for 50 percent of the total, followed by those aged 35 to 45, it added.
The food delivery platforms included in the statistics are Uber Eats Taiwan, Foodpanda, Foodomo and locally developed YoWoo Delivery (有無外送).
