Taiwan was ranked 13th on this year’s Autonomous Vehicles Readiness Index, which is published by KPMG.
Taiwan was included for the first time in the index, now in its third edition, and was one of the five entrants that obtained a top rating for government-funded autonomous-vehicle pilot programs, according to KPMG’s Web site.
KPMG complies the index by assessing 30 countries and jurisdictions in the areas of policy and legislation, technology and innovation, infrastructure, and consumer acceptance.
Steven Chen (陳文正), head of renewable, infrastructure, government and healthcare at KPMG Taiwan, said that while Taiwan lags behind some Western countries in terms of legislation and infrastructure, it was the highlight of this year’s index, because it ranked ahead of Germany, Australia and France.
Taiwan started regular road tests of self-driving vehicles on Taipei bus lanes in May, an amazing development that stunned KPMG International, Chen said.
KPMG’s Web site said that in December 2018, the Legislative Yuan passed the Unmanned Vehicles Technology Innovative Experimentation Act (無人載具科技創新實驗條例), which established a framework for testing road vehicles, drones, autonomous boats and other autonomous vehicles.
The act includes regulations for licensing vehicles, informing the public and making safety assessments, KPMG said.
The act was followed in February last year by the opening of Taiwan CAR Lab in Tainan for autonomous vehicle road tests, vehicle-to-vehicle communication, and infrastructure design, KPMG said.
The 1.75 hectare facility focuses on situations likely to arise on Taiwan’s mixed-use, low-speed urban roads, it said.
There were 13.8 million motorcycles on Taiwan’s roads in 2018, twice the number of cars, in a country of 23 million people, it added.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
EXPANDING HORIZONS: Luxshare’s US$471.95 million acquisition of two manufacturing facilities could help the Chinese company expand into iPhone assembly Wistron Corp (緯創) on Friday said that its board of directors had agreed to sell two of the firm’s wholly owned subsidiaries to China’s Luxshare Group (立訊集團) as part of its plans to better integrate group resources and improve its smartphone assembly profitability. The contract electronics manufacturer said that it would sell Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (Kunshan) Co Ltd (緯新資通崑山) and Wistron Investment (Jiangsu) Co Ltd (緯創投資江蘇) as well as related businesses to Luxshare for 3.3 billion yuan (US$471.95 million). The final transaction value would be adjusted based on the actual book value on the business transfer day, Wistron said in a statement. It
As demand for gold surges, concerns about sourcing the precious metal responsibly have again been thrust into the spotlight. Gold for August delivery rose US$9.70 to US$1,810 an ounce, up 0.67 percent for the week. A report from Global Witness alleging one of the world’s biggest gold refiners has worked with a supplier that was at risk of having bought conflict metal originating in Sudan is the latest in a series of calls from advocacy groups urging the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) to scrutinize producers more closely. Gold is one of four conflict minerals that US-listed companies from Tiffany & Co to