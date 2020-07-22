UBS Group AG yesterday signaled that the worst hit of the COVID-19 pandemic on its balance sheet might be over, prompting the bank to consider reviving shareholder payouts after costs to cover soured loans peaked in the first half.
The Swiss bank — while warning there was plenty of uncertainty ahead — attracted US$9 billion of net new money at its private banking business in the second quarter and posted higher transaction-based income as clients boosted trading in volatile markets.
While credit loss expenses are to remain high in the coming months, they would not match the US$540 million posted in the first half, it said.
Photo: Bloomberg
UBS, which serves mostly wealthy clients and does not do a lot of corporate lending, has been relatively shielded from the defaults which prompted Wall Street firms to set aside tens of billions of dollars to cover an expected wave of bankruptcies.
At the same time, it also benefited from the trading bonanza that saw Wall Street firms post record profits — fixed-income trading revenue at the investment bank more than doubled.
The issue of dividend payments and buybacks has been controversial because of the relief that banks have received from regulators to help them withstand the crisis.
UBS and Credit Suisse Group AG were among the last European firms to delay their dividend after the Swiss regulator followed its European counterparts by pressuring lenders to suspend payouts because of the economic uncertainty.
UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti said that he is now confident that the bank would pay the second tranche of its dividend in the second half. UBS stopped a US$450 million buyback program in March because of the pandemic.
The bank added US$272 million to its loan loss provisions during the second quarter, slightly below estimates, with Europe starting to reopen businesses.
The bank said that the majority of its credit exposures are of high quality, in part reflecting the wealth of its home nation.
The wealth unit, the bank’s largest contributor of revenue, said that net new money was positive across the regions.
Recurring net fee income declined 8 percent at the wealth management business, mostly reflecting lower invested assets at the beginning of the quarter.
Profit at the wealth unit was supported by a strong performance in Asia, which made up for a 37 percent drop in profit year-on-year for the business in the Americas.
Ermotti, who is to step down at the end of October, has scaled down trading after the financial crisis, though the bank still has a sizeable equities business.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) plans to conduct phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine next month to assess its safety, the firm said yesterday. Adimmune expects to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month to start trials, as the review has been going smoothly so far, Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The vaccine provider would cooperate with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) for the trials, Pan said. The company plans to enroll 60 to 80 healthy adult participants, who would be divided into several groups and receive vaccines
EXPANDING HORIZONS: Luxshare’s US$471.95 million acquisition of two manufacturing facilities could help the Chinese company expand into iPhone assembly Wistron Corp (緯創) on Friday said that its board of directors had agreed to sell two of the firm’s wholly owned subsidiaries to China’s Luxshare Group (立訊集團) as part of its plans to better integrate group resources and improve its smartphone assembly profitability. The contract electronics manufacturer said that it would sell Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (Kunshan) Co Ltd (緯新資通崑山) and Wistron Investment (Jiangsu) Co Ltd (緯創投資江蘇) as well as related businesses to Luxshare for 3.3 billion yuan (US$471.95 million). The final transaction value would be adjusted based on the actual book value on the business transfer day, Wistron said in a statement. It