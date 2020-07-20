China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) is raising steel prices for September delivery by an average of 1.49 percent month-on-month as COVID-19 economic stimulus packages and reopening markets boost demand worldwide.
The price hikes from the nation’s biggest steelmaker came on the heels of a US$20 per tonne increase from its Japanese peers for steel exports and a US$25 per tonne increase from South Korean makers for the local market, CSC said in a statement on Friday last week.
In China, the recovering automotive market and new infrastructure construction projects have raised steel prices to high levels, CSC said.
Photo: Tyrone Siu / Reuters
To accelerate economic recovery, Beijing plans to invest 1.2 trillion yuan (US$171.62 billion) on public infrastructure projects, which would spur demand for steel, the company said.
Flood reconstruction efforts in China have also stimulated steel demand, it said.
“It is clear that the global economy is moving in a positive direction, as the purchasing managers’ indices in Europe, the US, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Taiwan have all trended up after they started reopening businesses in June,” CSC said.
“Demand for steel is growing,” the company added.
CSC said that global iron ore prices have been hovering at high levels, pushing up manufacturing costs for steelmakers.
The uptrend in iron ore prices is an indicator that the world’s steel industry is recovering, it added.
The Kaohsiung-based steelmaker said it only raised prices mildly, with an aim to divert the risk of order decreases as customers tend to buy more steel overseas when the New Taiwan dollar appreciates against the US dollar, which cuts importers’ purchasing costs.
Over the past month, the NT dollar has risen 0.59 percent to NT$29.593 against the US dollar as of Friday last week, from NT$29.77 on June 15, central bank data showed.
Based on the latest adjustments, prices of hot-rolled steel and cold-rolled steel are to increase NT$300 per tonne, marking the third straight month of price hikes, CSC said.
Hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel are used in auto manufacturing and building construction.
The NT$300 price increase also applies to hot-rolled steel slabs and hot-dipped, zinc-galvanized sheets, which are used in the production of consumer electronics and other high-tech devices such as PCs, the company said.
The price for electro-galvanized sheets is to rise by NT$500 per tonne, the biggest hike among CSC’s steel products.
Over the past seven months, the company has struggled to eke out profits due to slumping prices and shrinking demand.
It posted pretax losses of NT$534.99 million (US$18.08 million) for May, greater than April’s pretax losses of NT$493.16 million.
CSC last month told shareholders that it aimed to return to the black by the end of this year.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) plans to conduct phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine next month to assess its safety, the firm said yesterday. Adimmune expects to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month to start trials, as the review has been going smoothly so far, Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The vaccine provider would cooperate with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) for the trials, Pan said. The company plans to enroll 60 to 80 healthy adult participants, who would be divided into several groups and receive vaccines
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no