State-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) is building Asia’s first “virtual power plant,” which would be capable of producing 15 megawatts of electricity per second, the company said yesterday.
The project is expected to come online partially as early as the end of this year, Taipower said in a statement.
A virtual power plant is a network of decentralized units that can aggregate and distribute power as supply and demand fluctuate. Virtual power plants already operate in the US, Europe and Australia.
Virtual power plants create power by storing excess production from solar and wind plants and distributing it when needed, Taipower manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) said.
“If you save some electricity that would have been wasted, that is equivalent to generating that amount of electricity,” Chang said.
The output of solar and wind farms depends on environmental factors rather than demand, and the issue is growing in significance as Taiwan aims to increase the percentage of green power it uses to 20 percent by 2025, Chang said.
“The sun does not shine at night, but you still need power,” he said.
Through a competitive bidding process, Taipower has distributed the project among five Taiwanese companies, which would use batteries from Tesla Inc and Samsung Electronics Co as well as Taiwan’s E-One Moli Energy Corp (能元科技), Taipower said.
The contractors would combine the batteries with automatic frequency control equipment to create systems that would connect to Taipower’s electricity grid to create the virtual power plant, it said.
Taipower historically held a monopoly on power production until 1994, when independent power producers were allowed to join the market. The market was further liberalized in April last year when the Renewable Energy Act (再生能源發展條例) was amended, allowing green energy to be directly traded from independent producers to other businesses.
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no
BIODEGRADABLE POLYMER: The bank said that its iPass credit card, the first such card issued by a foreign bank, gives it access to stores that do not accept its credit cards DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) yesterday launched its first co-branded credit card with iPass Corp (一卡通票證), and said it expects its credit card business to fully recover in the second half of this year. The new “DBS eco card” is made of polylactic acid — a bio-based biodegradable polymer that can be produced from renewable resources — and is the bank’s first credit card to have the iPass electronic payment function, it said. The partnership would give the bank new business momentum, DBS Bank Taiwan general manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a news conference in Taipei. That is because some stores and supermarkets in