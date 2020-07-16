Stabilization fund to stay active despite stock rally

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The National Stabilization Fund yesterday said that it would continue to shore up the local bourse, as COVID-19 infections are spiking in many parts of the world and financial markets remain volatile.

The decision bucked market expectations after the TAIEX stayed above 12,000 points for the most of this month.

“The fund should continue operating until concerns leading to its activation [in March] are eliminated,” the committee said after a quarterly meeting, citing surges in global virus cases, and lingering lockdown measures by nations to limit the flow of people and goods.

Brazil, China, India, Japan, the US and many other countries have seen second and third waves of COVID-19 infections, suggesting poor economic fundamentals and vulnerable financial markets ahead around the world, it said.

Taiwan is inevitably taking a hit, explaining why the government has been providing extra relief funds to bail out cash-strained companies, the fund said.

Stock analysts and former financial regulators had expected the fund to bow out after fulfilling its mission to stabilize the market.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator and former Financial Supervisory Commission chairman William Tseng (曾銘宗) said the fund would lose its “rescue” function in difficult times, if it keeps operating during a market boom.

The fund’s committee said it would discuss the matter again when it next meets in October.

The fund saw its unrealized gains soar from NT$47.34 million (US$1.6 million) in April to NT$182.7 million last month.

That translated into returns of 24 percent based on the investment of NT$757 million it used between March 20 and 31 to help boost local shares. The amount has since held steady.