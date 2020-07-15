Three employees at Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) plant in the Czech Republic have tested positive for COVID-19, but the cases would not have any negative impact on the company’s operations in Europe, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The three employees who were confirmed on Sunday as having COVID-19 are based in the company’s plant in Kutna Hora, Czech Republic, Hon Hai said.
The company’s production lines in the Czech Republic provide electronics manufacturing services to international brands.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
Hon Hai has had production lines in the nation since 2000 and currently has a workforce of about 5,000, Czech media reported.
Hon Hai said that it had provided assistance to the employees who tested positive for COVID-19 and hopes they recover as soon as possible.
It has disinfected the area where the three employees worked, and identified another 19 employees who had close contact with the three and placed them in quarantine, the company said.
The company has asked its employees in the nation to wear masks and wash their hands regularly to maintain personal hygiene, and has scheduled shift rotations to prevent cluster infections.
Hon Hai’s European production bases in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary are operating normally, and would continue to do so as long as they are permitted by local governments, it said.
Meanwhile, Hon Hai said that it would donate 120,000 masks to 10 social welfare organizations in Taiwan.
The donated masks are beyond what the government has requisitioned for centralized distribution to meet domestic needs amid the pandemic, the company said.
The groups that are to receive the masks include the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families, the Foundation for Rare Disorders and the Taiwan U-Life Association, Hon Hai said.
