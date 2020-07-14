A majority of US businesses operating in Hong Kong are worried about the effects of Beijing’s controversial national security legislation imposed on the territory, a survey from the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) showed.
The lobby group said 76 percent of companies were concerned about the sweeping measures barring subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion, with most being “extremely concerned.”
The poll of member companies — which AmCham described as a “temperature test” of sentiments rather than a scientific study — received responses from 183 firms, more than half of which have headquarters in the US.
Photo: AFP
When asked what concerned them most about the law, companies largely echoed concerns voiced by foreign governments and civil society groups, saying they are worried about the ambiguity of the legislation’s scope and enforcement, the threat it poses to Hong Kong’s prized independent judicial system and the risk the territory could lose its status as a global financial hub.
“The potential for arbitrary application of the national security law is frightening to many and Hong Kong’s judiciary is powerless to protect the people and rule of law,” one respondent told AmCham. “Some of our employees have already voted with their feet to leave for safer countries. Many others are very concerned and considering their options.”
Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials have defended the legislation as a necessary step to curb months of sometimes-violent unrest that rocked the territory last year before the global COVID-19 pandemic quieted its protest movement.
Roughly 26 percent of firms said the new law made them feel safer, echoing the government’s arguments about the need for stability — compared with slightly more than 50 percent who said it made them feel less safe. About 22 percent of respondents said they were not concerned about the legislation.
Companies expressed worry about data security issues, retaliatory measures from foreign governments in the form of export controls or tariffs, an erosion of Hong Kong’s guaranteed autonomy and difficulties in hiring and moving talented staff to the territory.
Nearly half of respondents said the possibility of extradition to the mainland for a trial — which the new security legislation allows — was a “game changer” for Hong Kong’s position as a trusted international financial center.
Most companies said they were adopting a “wait-and-see” approach, while some firms were planning to reduce trade and investments in Hong Kong, as well as business travel between the territory and the US.
While two-thirds of companies said they had no plans to leave, about one-third said they would consider moving assets, capital or business operations out of Hong Kong in the “medium-to-long run.”
After Chinese officials in late May announced the legislation, details emerged slowly until the text was unveiled — initially only in Chinese — on June 30, on the eve of the July 1 anniversary of Hong Kong’s 1997 return from British rule.
Nearly 70 percent of respondents to the AmCham survey said they have gradually become more concerned about the legislation.
“The more I learn, the less I like,” another respondent told the business chamber. “We are in China now, no question about it.”
