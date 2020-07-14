Banks had approved NT$1.25 trillion (NT$42.25 billion) in loans for 176,663 companies and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as of Wednesday last week, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed.
The amount of loans is expected to continue rising later this month, as the government’s relief programs have been extended to September, a commission official said by telephone yesterday.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ (MOEA) relief program, which subsidizes interest payments on loans, is to expire by the end of this month, but the ministry is considering allocating another NT$100 billion to help companies that are still reporting declining revenue in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) plans to allocate NT$13 billion to help hotels that are unable to recover from the impact of the pandemic this quarter.
As relief loans provided to firms under the MOEA’s and MOTC’s programs accounted for 99.9 percent of all loans under the government’s programs, it is very likely that if the two ministries extend support, there would be an increase in relief loans in the third quarter, the official said.
As of Wednesday last week, 44,886 firms received new loans or loan extensions totaling NT$449 billion under the MOEA’s program, while 1,063 tourism agencies, hotels and transportation firms obtained loans of NT$106 billion, the commission’s data showed.
As for affected companies that did not qualify for the government’s relief program, banks approved 90,093 applications for loan extensions or new loans totaling NT$503 billion, the data showed.
Banks also lent NT$192 billion to 40,602 individuals who were affected by the pandemic, the data showed.
State-run banks continued to be the main source of relief loans, with their combined lending totaling NT$968 billion, or 77 percent of the total.
They have extended loans to 118,454 firms and individuals, averaging NT$8.17 million per application, which is higher than private-sector banks’ average of NT$4.85 million per application, the data showed.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this
‘POSITIVE EFFECT’: Phison this year began shipping SSDs to Japan’s largest pachinko maker, which uses the components in its machines featuring high-resolution graphics Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子), a designer of NAND flash memory controllers and modules, yesterday reported that revenue last quarter grew 11 percent from a year earlier on the back of new orders from Japan’s largest pachinko maker. Revenue last quarter expanded to NT$10.86 billion (US$366.82 million) from NT$9.79 billion a year earlier, Phison said. However, on a quarterly basis, revenue slumped 15.62 percent from NT$12.87 billion, it said. The Miaoli-based company said that it is benefiting from growing demand for solid-state drives (SSDs) used in devices beyond computers, which is stimulating growth for the NAND flash memory industry. Pachinko machines are one