Hotels, travel agencies report revenue rebound

HOLIDAY TIME: Hotels outside Taipei are seeing business return to normal, with one at Sun Moon Lake saying that reservations for weekends this summer are close to 90%

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Hotels and travel agencies last month saw their revenue pick up significantly from a month earlier, signaling that the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are tapering off.

However, on an annual basis, sales still left much to be desired, as lingering border controls continue to curtail inbound and outbound travel.

Formosa International Hotels Corp (FIH, 晶華國際酒店集團) reported revenue of NT$381 million (US$12.88 million) for last month, a modest increase of 4.15 percent from May, after local consumers demonstrated more confidence and interest in domestic travel and social gatherings, the group said in a statement.

Business might gain more traction this month and next month, when domestic travelers have no choice but to spend their summer in Taiwan, with virus infections spiking abroad and authorities maintaining travel restrictions.

Hotels outside Taipei have by and large returned to normal operations, but occupancy rates remain low for facilities in Taipei, as people prefer to escape to suburban and rural destinations, FIH said.

FIH has sought to take advantage of the trend by launching twin-city packages that feature a two-night stay at luxury Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店) and Silks Club in Kaohsiung (晶英國際行館) for NT$9,999.

FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) reported NT$109 million in revenue, a 39 percent increase from a month earlier, backed by robust demand for its Fleur de Chine Hotel (雲品溫泉酒店) near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), it said in a statement.

Occupancy rates at the resort property reached 95 percent during the Dragon Boat Festival and reservations are approaching 90 percent for weekends in the summer, the company said.

Compared with a year earlier, sales last month plummeted 43.05 percent, the company said, but added that it expects to come out of the woods in the second half of the year as private consumption continues to recover.

Farglory Hotel (遠雄悅來大飯店) and affiliate Farglory Ocean Park (遠雄海洋公園) in Hualien County expect visitor numbers to rise 15 to 20 percent annually in the summer, aided by a rebound in domestic travel and the government’s stimulus measures.

The theme park is to grant free admission to students under the age of 19 and a discount of NT$699 for older students to attract visitors from across the nation, it said in a statement.

Farglory Hotel, part of Farglory Group (遠雄集團), saw its sales soar 44 percent from May.

Lion Travel Service Co (雄獅旅行社) reported that revenue increased 84.04 percent month-on-month to NT$117 million, its best performance since the height of the virus outbreak in March.

Revenue at Richmond International Travel and Tours (山富國際) spiked to NT$11.83 million, thanks partly to the growing popularity of camping experiences and other theme-travel packages.